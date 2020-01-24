High school soccer: Benton boys stay unbeaten in district with tie against Caddo Magnet, likely earn share of title

The Benton Tigers and Caddo Magnet Mustangs will likely share the District 1-II boys championship after playing to a scoreless tie Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Benton is 9-8-6 overall and 4-0-1 in district. The Tigers have one district game left against Huntington (3-7, 0-3) scheduled for Monday. Benton will have to win to share the title. The Tigers will be heavily favored to do just that.

Caddo Magnet finished district play 5-0-1. The Mustangs are 9-6-2 overall.

Benton finished runner-up to Magnet the past two seasons.

Both teams will likely host first-round playoff matches early next month. In the latest Division II power rankings released by the LHSAA, Benton was No. 10 and Magnet No. 11.

The top 16 teams in the final power rankings host first-round matches. The top eight receive byes.

In the girls match, Benton fell to Magnet 2-0. The Lady Tigers dropped to 11-11-3 and 2-1 in district. Benton still has makeup district matches scheduled for next week against Woodlawn and Huntington.

Magnet finished district play as undefeated champions at 6-0. The Lady Mustangs, who improved to 14-4-3, didn’t allow a goal in district play. Magnet extended its winning streak to 10.

Magnet was No. 3 in the Division II power rankings and will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs. At No. 8, Benton could receive a bye. If the Lady Tigers drop out of the top eight, they will host a first-round match.

Bossier’s Division I-III boys match against Loyola College Prep scheduled for Thursday at Messmer Stadium was postponed until Monday, according to schedules posted on the LHSAA website.

The match will likely decide the district title. Bossier is 17-1-1 overall and 1-0 in district. Loyola is 17-4-5 and 3-0.

Bossier is No. 6 in the Division III power rankings and Loyola is No. 7. Both are in position to receive first-round byes.

In another District 1-II boys match Thursday, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1. The Panthers improved to 13-6-4 overall and finished 3-2-1 in district.

Parkway was No. 15 in the power rankings and could host a first-round match.

In a non-district boys match, Haughton defeated North DeSoto 6-1. The Bucs improved to 4-9.

In non-district girls matches, Airline defeated Evangel Christian 2-0, and Parkway downed Calvary Baptist 5-0.

The Lady Vikings improved to 9-11-5. They were No. 27 in the Division I power rankings and need to move up three spots to make the playoffs. Airline has four matches left, according to the LHSAA website.

Parkway improved to 11-6-3. The Lady Panthers were No. 15 in the power rankings and with four matches left have a shot at hosting a first-round playoff match.

