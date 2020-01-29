High school soccer: Benton claims share of District 1-II boys title; at least six parish teams headed to playoffs

As expected, the Benton Tigers wrapped up a share of the District 1-II boys championship with an 8-1 victory over Huntington Monday night.

Benton and Caddo Magnet, who played to a scoreless tie last week, both finished 5-0-1 in district.

At No. 10 in the latest Division II power rankings released by the LHSAA, the Tigers (10-8-6) will likely host a first-round playoff match.

The top 24 teams in the final rankings in each division generally make the playoffs. The top eight receive byes and the next eight host first-round matches.

The boys regular season officially ends Feb. 4. Playoff pairings will be announced Feb. 5.

In a match that likely decided the District 1-III championship, Bossier fell to Loyola College Prep 4-2 Monday at Messmer Stadium.

Bossier (17-2-2, 1-1), which had a nine-match winning streak snapped, was No. 8 in the Division III power rankings. According to their schedule on the LHSAA website, the Bearkats still have three matches left.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 7-0 in a non-district boys match Monday. The Vikings (11-13-2) were No. 32 in the Division I rankings with one match left.

At No. 25 in Division II, Haughton (4-10) is on the bubble for a playoff spot. The Bucs have had three matches postponed and two cancelled.

At No. 14 in Division II, Parkway (13-6-4) will likely host a first-round match.

The Panthers have three matches left on their schedule.

In a District 1-I girls match Tuesday, Parkway and Ruston played to a 1-1 tie. The Lady Panthers (13-6-4) were No. 14 in the Division I power rankings. They close the regular season against District 1-II champion Caddo Magnet Saturday.

The girls regular season officially ends Feb. 3 with playoff pairings announced Feb. 4.

Airline fell to Magnet 3-0 Monday. The Lady Vikings (9-13-4) were No. 27 in the Division I rankings and need to move up at least three spots to make the playoffs. They have three matches remaining on their schedule.

At No. 8 in Division II, Benton (11-11-3) could receive a bye in the first round.

At No. 17 in Division II, Haughton (9-8-2) is on the bubble to host a first-round match. The Lady Bucs’ District 1-II match against Minden scheduled for Tuesday was postponed. Haughton is scheduled to play Airline Monday.

Bossier (4-10) was No. 32 in Division III with two matches remaining.

