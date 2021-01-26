High school soccer: Benton downs Haughton, will face Magnet Thursday for District 1-II boys title

The Benton Tigers defeated the Haughton Bucs 7-1 in a District 1-II boys match at Tinsley Park.

The Tigers (11-4-3, 5-0) extended their winning streak to nine. Benton is scheduled to play Caddo Magnet (9-8-3, 5-0) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium with the district championship on the line.

The Tigers and Mustangs shared the title last season after playing to a scoreless tie in the district finale.

Magnet edged Parkway 3-2 Tuesday.

Parkway dropped to 7-8-3 overall and 2-2-1 in district. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Panthers are No. 6 in the Division II power rankings. The top eight in the final rankings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

The boys’ regular season officially ends Tuesday, Feb. 2. Playoff pairings will be announced Feb. 3.

Ben Poole had two goals and two assists in the Benton boys’ victory. Logan Smith had two goals and one assist.

Reed Petro scored one goal and assisted on two others. Buzz Bording and Ethan Bihler had one goal each. Devin Ryan had one assist.

Benton is No. 3 in the power rankings and is virtually assured a first-round bye.

Ian Ebarb scored Haughton’s goal on a penalty kick.

The Bucs (7-7-4, 1-2-2) are No. 17 in the power rankings. Seeds 9-16 host first-round matches.

In a District 1-I girls match, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 5-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Lady Vikings (6-10-3, 3-5) are No. 30 in the Division I power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.

The girls’ regular season officially ends Monday. Playoff pairings will be announced Tuesday.

Captain Shreve (22-1-1, 7-0) is No. 3 in the power rankings.