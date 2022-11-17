High school soccer: Benton, Haughton boys win; Lady Bucs, Lady Tigers advance in Haughton tournament

The Benton Tigers won their first District 1-I game, routing Southwood 8-0 Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In another boys match, Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 victory over Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At Preston Crownover, Chase Clutter scored three goals and had two assists to lead Benton (1-0-1).

Ian Sawtelle and Christian Reyes had one goal and one assist each.

Zach Wroten and Jonathan Blue scored one goal each. Southwood also had an own goal.

Benton faces Lafayette at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lafayette.

At Airline, Abdul Zidan, Eliazar Ramirez, Yohan Rache and Carlos Obregon all scored one goal as Haughton improved to 2-0.

The Bucs visit Ouachita Parish Monday.

Haughton, Benton and Calvary Baptist advanced to the quarterfinals of Haughton’s Cranberry Classic girls tournament being held at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Haughton defeated Ruston 2-1 and Benton defeated Minden 4-0. Calvary Baptist and Airline played to a 2-2 tie with the Lady Cavs advancing on penalty kicks.

In the winners’ bracket semifinals Saturday, Benton plays Calvary at 11:30 a.m. and Haughton faces Northwood at 12:45 p.m.

In the consolation semifinals, Airline plays Minden at 9 a.m. and Ruston plays Bossier at 10:15.

The consolation third-place game is 2 p.m. with the championship game following at 3:15.

The winners’ bracket third-place game is 4:30 with the championship game following at 5:15.

Landry Culver scored one goal in Haughton’s victory. Ruston had an own goal.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.