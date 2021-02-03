High school boys soccer: Benton, Parkway, Bossier receive byes in first round of playoffs; Haughton at home, Airline on the road

Benton, Parkway and Bossier all have received byes in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs.

Pairings were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Haughton will be at home in the first round, and Airline will be on the road.

The Bucs (8-8-4), seeded No. 16 in Division II, will host No. 17 Ouachita Parish (4-8-3).

The Vikings (11-8-8), seeded No. 18 in Division I, will travel to Harvey to take on No. 15 West Jefferson (11-5-2).

First-round matches must be played by Saturday.

District 1 champion Benton (13-4-3) is the No. 3 seed in Division II. The Tigers will host the winner between No. 19 West Ouachita (8-9-1) and No. 14 Archbishop Shaw (11-5-0) in the second round.

Parkway (8-9-3) is the No. 7 seed in Division II. The Panthers will host the winner between No. 23 Tioga (5-12-2) and No. 10 East Jefferson (3-7-4).

Bossier (15-4-3) is the No. 8 seed in Division III. The Bearkats will host the winner between No. 24 Erath (8-8-1) and No. 9 David Thibodaux (9-4-4).

Second-round matches must be played by Feb. 11.