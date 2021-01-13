High school soccer: Benton, Parkway open District 1-II boys play with victories

The Benton Tigers and Parkway Panthers opened District 1-II boys play Tuesday night with victories,

Benton defeated Huntington 8-0 at Cargill and Parkway downed Minden 8-0 at Tinsley.

In a District 1-I boys match, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 2-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In a non-district boys match, Bossier dropped a 3-2 decision to Leesville on the road.

In a non-district girls match, Airline and Haughton played to a scoreless tie at Tinsley.

Logan Smith scored three goals and had one assist as Benton (7-4-3) extended its winning streak to to five.

Nolan Anderson had two goals and one assist.

Hunter Folk, Buzz Bording, Dayne Reed and Ben Poole all scored one goal.

Ethan Bihler had two assists. Devin Ryan, RJ Moore and Alijah James had one assist apiece.

Huntington fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in district.

Parkway improved to 6-6-2 overall with its victory. Minden fell to 2-9-1 and 0-2.

Airline dropped to 10-6-3 and 3-3 with its loss. Shreve, No. 3 in the Division I power rankings, improved to 16-2-2 and 7-0.

Marquis Harris scored both of Bossier’s goals against Leesville. Felix Deras had one assist.

The Bearkats fell to 12-3-3. Leesville improved to 2-4-1.

The Airline girls are 4-7-2, and the Haughton girls are 8-7-2.