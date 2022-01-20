High school soccer: Benton tops Parkway in key District 1-II boys game; Bossier boys win

The Benton Tigers defeated the Parkway Panthers 4-2 in a key District 1-II boys game Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

Benton improved 12-7-2 overall and 4-0 in district. The defending champion Tigers are tied for first with Caddo Magnet (16-6-1).

Benton faces Haughton Monday and Magnet in the regular-season finale next Thursday.

Parkway dropped to 11-8-1 and 3-1. The Panthers face Magnet Monday and then close the regular season against Northwood.

Both the Tigers and the Panthers will be in the playoffs. According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 7 in the Division II power ratings and Parkway is No. 9. The top eight teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes and the next eight host first-round games.

Ethan Bihler led Benton with three goals. Logan Smith had one.

Nate Sessions had two assists. Chase Clutter and Reed Petro had one each.

In another District 1-II boys game, Haughton fell to Northwood 4-3 at Cargill.

Carter Ebarb scored two goals for the Bucs (6-12-2, 1-3). Jose Montes had one.

Haughton is No. 21 in the Division II power ratings. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs.

After playing Benton, the Bucs close the regular season at Minden Thursday.

In a non-district boys game, Bossier blanked Natchitoches Central 6-0 at Bossier.

Felix Deras and Yoany Reyes scored three goals each for the Bearkats (15-2-3).

Hilder Quintanilla and Rony Carcamo had three assists each.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Bossier is No. 4 in the Division III power rankings.

The Bearkats were scheduled to play a District 1-III game Monday against North Webster, but it has been postponed, according to Bossier’s schedule on the LHSAA website.

Bossier is scheduled to close the regular season next Thursday against Loyola at Messmer Stadium in a game that should decide the district championship.

In a non-district girls game, Parkway fell to Caddo Magnet 7-3.

The Lady Panthers are 13-9. The Lady Mustangs improved to 12-5-3.

Parkway is No. 31 in the Division I power rankings. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

The Lady Panthers still have four games left starting with Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches on Saturday.