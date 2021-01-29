High school soccer: Benton wins District 1-II boys title; Parkway boys, girls and Haughton boys post victories

Last year, the Benton Tigers walked off the field after a scoreless tie against Caddo Magnet with a share of the District 1-II championship.

Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium, the Tigers made sure they wouldn’t have to share it with the Mustangs again, defeating Caddo Magnet 4-0.

Benton improved to 12-4-3 overall with its 10th straight victory. The Tigers finished 6-0 in district.

Magnet dropped to 9-9-3 and 5-1.

Logan Smith, Ben Poole, Jamie Garcia and Ethan Bihler all scored goals. Reed Petro had two assists. Smith had one.

Benton outscored its six district opponents 41-4 with four shutouts.

“This group is the most unselfish group that I have ever been around,” Benton head coach Bryan George said. “Everyone plays their role. They’re resilient too and those qualities show every time they step onto the field.

“Throw in the leadership of the seniors and the team’s work ethic, and it makes for some memorable moments. I’m proud of all players and coaches, definitely a team effort. It’s was a fun game and lm blessed to have been a part of it.”

According their schedule on the LHSAA website, Benton has one match left in the regular season against Calvary Baptist Tuesday.

Boys’ playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Tigers are No. 3 in the Division II power rankings. They will receive a first-round bye and host a second-round match.

In other District 1-II boys matches Thursday, Haughton closed the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Minden at Tinsley Park, and Parkway routed Northwood 7-0 at Cargill Park.

In a District 1-I girls match, Parkway edged Alexandria 1-0 on the road.

Haughton finished 8-8-4 overall and 2-2-2 in district. The Bucs are No. 16 in the power rankings. Seeds 9-16 host first-round matches.

Ian Ebarb, Carter Jensen and Christian Ontervious scored one goal apiece. Hilder Quintanilla, Johnny Van and Reese Seals were also cited for their contributions to the victory.

The Parkway boys improved to 8-8-3 and finished district play 3-2-1. The Panthers are No. 7 in the power rankings. The top eight receive first-round byes.

Hallie Worthy scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Marie Smith in the Parkway girls’ victory.

The Lady Panthers improved to 13-5-1 and 6-2.

The girls’ regular season ends Monday. Playoff pairings will be announced Tuesday.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 13 in the Division I power rankings and should host a first-round match.

In a non-district girls match Wednesday, Benton defeated Natchitoches Central 3-1 on the road.

The Lady Tigers (16-7-1) are No. 7 in the Division II power rankings.