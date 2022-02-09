High school soccer: (Updated) Bossier advances to Division III boys semifinals; Benton boys, girls fall in Division II quarterfinals

The Bossier Bearkats advanced to the semifinals of the Division III boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over North Vermilion in double overtime Wednesday in Maurice.

The game was tied at 1 at the end of regulation and after the first overtime. The Bearkats scored two goals in the second overtime to win it.

Bossier (19-2-3), the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic Saturday on the road in the semifinals. Vandebilt Catholic (24-2-1) defeated No. 8 Ben Franklin 4-0 in its quarterfinal game Tuesday.

North Vermillion closed its season 14-8-1.

Bossier reached the soccer semifinals for the first time in school history after making it to the quarterfinals the last three years.

Bossier Head Coach Orlando Medellin acknowledged the achievement as something special. But he and his players are looking for more.

“The boys, they want more; they’re kids. They want more,” he said. “I think we really have a very good group of kids. We have a lot of kids that play club. That makes a difference as well.

“We have kids that grew up playing the game. I think the discipline we do our game why not, I think hopefully we can have a good game and a good result on Saturday.”

The news wasn’t as good for the Benton boys and girls in the Division II quarterfinals.

The No. 6 seed Tigers fell to No. 3 East Jefferson 3-1 at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie.

Benton finished 15-8-2. The Tigers won the District 1 championship for the third straight year.

East Jefferson (17-6) avenged a loss to Benton in last year’s semifinals.

The No. 5 seed Lady Tigers lost to No. 4 Neville 4-0 in Monroe.

District 1 runner-up Benton, which reached the quarterfinals for the third year in a row, finished 15-10-4.

Neville (15-9-2) will play No. 1 seed St. Thomas More in the semifinals.

At North Vermilion, Bossier took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Kelvis Cristales’ goal with an assist from Hilder Quintanilla out of a corner kick.

Medellin said a mistake in the second half led to the Patriots’ tying goal.

“Honestly we dominated the whole game,” he said. “We had about 20 or 25 shots on goal. We made a simple mistake in the back. We gave them a PK.”

Medellin gave the home crowd credit for rattling his team, but that lasted only a few minutes.

“We were able to calm them down and go to overtime,” he said. “I told the boys we’re going to take them to overtime and we’re going to win this game.”

Cristales’ second goal of the game broke the tie in the second overtime. It came on a set piece the Bearkats’ often work on in practice that starts with a free kick. Quintanilla got his second assist on the play.

Jorge Alfaro scored the final goal on a penalty kick.

“I think there was like five minutes left and they were pressing hard trying to tie the game,” Medellin said. “We had a little corner attack and they made a foul on the box and Jorge Alfaro on the PK.”

Medellin said the discipline shown by his players made the difference in overtime.

“They were very calm,” he said. “They were very patient. They didn’t lose their head about missing so many opportunities.”

Medellin also credited the Bossier fans who made the trip to Maurice, located just southwest of Lafayette.

“We thank our fans that made the four-hour trip to come and support us,” he said. “I think that was the difference too. When the boys saw our fans coming in they got really excited.”