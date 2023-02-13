High school soccer: Bossier boys advance to Division III semifinals for second straight year

High school soccer: Bossier boys advance to Division III semifinals for second...

The Bossier Bearkats advanced to the Division III boys semifinals with a 5-1 victory over Belaire Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier (22-2-2), the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 St. Louis Catholic (17-3-4). The Saints defeated No. 6 St. Michael the Archangel 4-2 in their quarterfinal match.

The Bearkats defeated the Saints 4-0 on Jan. 20 at home.

Monday’s victory was No. 100 for Bossier Head Coach Orlando Medellin, who is in his sixth season.

In a Division II girls quarterfinal match, No. 8 seed Parkway’s season ended with an 8-0 loss to No. 1 seed and five-time defending state champion St. Thomas Moore in Lafayette.

The Lady Panthers finished 14-8-1. Senior goalkeeper Aubri Dupre finished her high school career ranked in the top 10 nationally in all-time career saves. She is going to continue her playing career at Embry-Riddle University.

At Bossier, the Bearkats’ Yoany Reyes scored the only goal of the first half on a free kick from 31 yards out.

The Bearkats went up 2-0 with on a goal by David Rojas with an assist from Reyes less than 10 minutes into the second. The play started with a perfect free kick from midfield that traveled more than 40 yards,

Bossier dominated the rest of the way.

Reyes added another goal. Alexander Tome and Felix Deras also scored.

Rony Carcamo had an assist.

Belaire (16-7-2) avoided a shutout with a goal in the final minutes.