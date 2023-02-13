High school soccer: Bossier boys at home, Parkway girls on road in quarterfinal playoff games Monday

High school soccer: Bossier boys at home, Parkway girls on road in...

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Lady Panthers play quarterfinal playoff games Monday.

In Division III boys, No. 2 seed Bossier (21-2-2) hosts No. 10 Belaire (16-6-2) at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Bossier defeated No. 15 Tara 3-0 in the second round last week. Belaire defeated No. 7 DeRidder 4-3.

The Bearkats are looking to advance to the semifinals for the second straight year. The winner faces the winner between No. 3 St. Louis Catholic and No. 6 St. Michael the Archangel.

If Bossier wins, the Bearkats will host the semifinal match as the higher seed.

In Division II girls, No. 8 Parkway (14-7-1) faces five-time defending state champion and top seed St. Thomas More (28-0-2) at 5 p.m in Lafayette.

The Lady Panthers defeated No. 9 David Thibodaux 2-0 in the second round last week. The Lady Cougars defeated No. 16 North DeSoto 9-0.

The winner faces the winner between No. 4 Caddo Magnet and No. 5 Ben Franklin in the semifinals.

Parkway last semifinal appearance was 2016.