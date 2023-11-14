Home Sports-Free High school soccer: Bossier boys, Benton girls open season with victories

High school soccer: Bossier boys, Benton girls open season with victories

By
Russell Hedges
-
4
0

The Bossier boys and Benton girls opened their seasons with victories Tuesday night.

Bossier edged West Monroe 1-0 at Memorial Stadium. Benton defeated West Monroe 5-1 st M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In a boys opener Monday, Benton and Alexandria played to a 1-1 tie 

At Bossier, Antonio Rodriguez scored on a free kick at the 16-minute mark of the first half and the Bearkats defense made it stand up.

Bossier, the 2023 Division III state runner-up, hosts Byrd Friday.

At Airline, Jen Willis scored four goals for the Lady Tigers. Eden Whiteman scored one.

Eryn Flowers, Emerson Stewart, Emerie Tanner and Whiteman had one assist apiece.

The Benton girls are playing in the Loyola tournament, which begins Thursday.

The Benton boys play Southwood in a District 1-I match Thursday at Airline.

Note: Match statistics are provided by coaches.

