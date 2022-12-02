High school soccer: Bossier boys, Benton girls win in Bossier tournament; Benton boys win in COPA Acadiana

The Bossier boys and Benton girls won Friday on the second day of the Bossier Futbol Classic at Tinsley Park.

Bossier defeated Minden 6-0, and Benton dropped Leesville 3-1.

In another boys game, Parkway fell to Caddo Magnet 3-2. In another girls game, Haughton lost to Magnet 5-0.

Elsewhere, the Benton boys defeated New Iberia in the COPA Acadiana hosted by Beau Chene.

Ethan Bihler had two goals and one assist. Peyton May scored one goal. Zain Toves had one assist.

Benton (3-1-1) faces Catholic-Baton Rouge at 9:30 a.m. and Hahnville at 2 p.m. Saturday. The tournament features 88 teams.

Felix Deras scored three goals in Bossier’s victory. Aidan Bamburg, Yoany Reyes and Christian Matamoros scored one apiece.

Bossier plays North DeSoto at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Nolan Dean and JR McGaugh scored Parkway’s goals against Magnet. Dean has four on the season.

The Panthers (2-2) play North DeSoto at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Benton girls improved to 5-2. The Lady Tigers play Captain Shreve (6-1) at 10:30 a.m. and Neville at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The latter is a rematch of last season’s Division II quarterfinal game won by Neville 4-0. Shreve defeated Neville 3-1 in the tournament Thursday.

Haughton (4-2-1) faces North DeSoto at 1 and Airline at 4:45. The Lady Vikings (3-2-2) also play Caddo Magnet at 8 a.m.

The boys and girls varsity and junior varsity championship games are scheduled for 6:45.