High school soccer: Bossier boys, Benton girls win

The Bossier boys and Benton girls won matches on the road Tuesday night.

Bossier routed Sterlington 8-0 in a District 1-III match.

Benton defeated West Monroe 2-0 in a non-district match. The Lady Tigers were coming off a 5-1 District 1-II victory over Minden on Monday.

In a District 1-I boys match, Airline fell to Pineville 3-0 at Pineville.

Marquis Harris scored two goals for Bossier (13-3-4, 2-0).

Kelvis Cristales, David Rojas, Marcus Harris, Jorge Alfaro, Felix Deras and Cristobal Cruz all scored one.

Cristian Matamoros and Rojas had two assists each. Dominick Galvan, Deras, Cruz and Marquis Harris all had one.

Coleman Beeson earned his 10th shutout.

The Benton girls improved to 14-5-1 overall. The Lady Tigers are 4-0 in district. They are scheduled to face Caddo Magnet Monday, Jan. 25, in a match that will likely decide the district title.

The Airline boys dropped to 10-8-2 overall and 3-4 in district. Pineville improved to 8-6-1 and 2-2-1.