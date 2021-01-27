High school soccer: Bossier boys blank Ruston for 15th victory

The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Ruston Bearcats 5-0 in a boys non-district match Wednesday at Bossier.

In another non-district boys match, Haughton fell to Calvary Baptist 5-0 at Calvary.

In a District 1-II girls match Tuesday, Haughton and Minden played to a scoreless tie at Tinsley Park.

Marquis Harris, David Rojas, Felix Deras, Yoany Reyes and Marcus Harris all scored one goal in Bossier’s victory.

Rojas had three assists. Reyes and Jean Carlos Contreras had one each:

Goalie Coleman Beeson recorded his 12th shutout of the season.

Bossier (15-3-4) has two games left on its schedule, including one Monday at home against Loyola that will decide the District 1-III title.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Bearkats are No. 6 in the Division III power rankings. The top eight teams in the final rankings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

The boys’ regular season officially ends Tuesday. Playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday.

Haughton (7-8-4) is No. 15 in Division II. Seeds 9-16 host first-round matches.

The Lady Bucs (9-8-3) are No. 8 in Division II. The girls’ season officially ends Monday. Playoff pairings will be announced Tuesday