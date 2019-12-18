High school soccer: Bossier boys defeat Benton; Parkway boys, Benton girls win

The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Benton Tigers 2-0 in a non-district boys soccer match Tuesday night.

Rico St. Fleur and Victor Gomez scored Bossier’s goals. Kelvis Cristales and Victor Gomez both had assists.

Bossier, which defeated Buckeye 6-0 and Grace Christian 6-1 in the Grace Christian tournament last week, improved to 12-1-1.

Benton, which defeated Ruston 3-2 Saturday, dropped to 5-7-4.

In another non-district match Tuesday, Parkway routed North DeSoto 8-0.

The Panthers improved to 9-3-3.

Parkway went 0-1-2 in the Thibodaux tournament last week. The Panthers tied St. Martinville 0-0 and Thibodaux 1-1. They lost to Episcopal of Acadiana 2-0.

In non-district girls matches Tuesday, Benton blanked North DeSoto 3-0, and Bossier fell to Red River 1-0.

Benton, which defeated Ruston 4-1 Saturday, evened its record at 6-6-3.

Bossier dropped to 3-6.

In District 1-I boys and girls matches Monday, Byrd swept Airline. The Jackets won 3-0 and the Lady Jackets won 8-0.

The Airline boys dropped to 7-8-2 overall and 2-2 in district. Byrd improved to 5-2-4 and 3-1.

The Airline girls fell to 2-9-3 and 0-1. Byrd improved to 7-1-3 and 1-0.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches. Coaches can report results and statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

