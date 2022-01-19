High school soccer: Bossier boys edge Leesville; Parkway sweeps Haughton

The Bossier Bearkats defeated Leesville 1-0 in a non-district game Tuesday night at Bossier.

Hilder Quintanilla scored the lone goal in a game dominated by defense.



Bossier improved to 14-2-3. Leesville dropped to 14-5-1.

Elsewhere, Parkway swept Haughton in boys and girls games at Freedom Fields by identical 7-0 scores.

The boys game was a district game. The Panthers improved to 11-7-1 and 3-0. The Bucs dropped to 6-11-2 and 1-2.

The girls game was a non-district game. The Lady Panthers improved to 13-8. The Lady Bucs dropped to 9-10-3.

In another non-district girls game, Airline fell to Calvary Baptist 2-1 at Calvary. The Lady Vikings dropped to 10-9-4.