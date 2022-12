The Bossier Bearkats extended their winning streak to 11 with a 1-0 victory over Ouachita Parish Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Alex Urbina scored on a penalty kick.

Bossier (11-1-2), which had a 13-game unbeaten streak, hosts West Ouachita at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to West Monroe 3-0 on the road.

The Tigers (4-8-1) are scheduled to play Neville at 5:30 Thursday at Neville.

In a girls game, Bossier fell to Ouachita Parish 4-0.