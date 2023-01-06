High school soccer: Bossier boys extend winning streak to 13; Benton boys, Parkway girls win

The Bossier and Benton boys and Parkway girls won matches Friday night,

Bossier extended its winning streak to 13 and unbeaten streak to 15 with an 8-0 victory over Union Parish in a District 1-III opener in Farmerville.

Benton downed Natchitoches Central 8-0.

Parkway defeated Evangel Christian 4-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In another girls match, Benton fell to Texas High 7-2 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At Union Parish, Yoany Reyes and Rony Carcamo scored two goals each to lead the Bearkats (13-1-2).

Felix Deras, Wilson Alvarado and David Rojas all scored one goal. Rojas had five assists and Carcamo two.

Bossier hosts Captain Shreve Tuesday.

The Benton boys improved to 6-8-1. The Tigers face Ruston Saturday.

The Parkway girls improved to 6-5. The Lady Panthers host Calvary Baptist Monday.

The Benton girls dropped to 9-8-2. The Lady Tigers play Captain Shreve Monday in a District 1-I match at Freedom Fields.