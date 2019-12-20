High school soccer: Bossier boys, girls win; Parkway sweeps Evangel

Bossier defeated Haughton 3-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Parkway swept Evangel Christian. The Panthers won 8-0 and the Lady Panthers won 6-0.

In another girls match, Bossier downed Southwood 2-0.

The Bossier boys raised their record to 13-1-1.

Jeison Sanchez, Rico St. Fleur and Nixon Garcia scored one goal apiece.

Victor Gomez had two assists and St. Fleur one.

The Parkway boys improved to 10-3-3. The Panthers opened district play Wednesday with a 4-4 tie against Minden.

The Parkway girls improved to 7-2-1.

The Bossier girls raised their record to 4-6.

Note: Coaches can report scores and game stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

