High school soccer: Bossier boys, girls win

The Bossier boys and girls both won home matches Monday night.

The Bearkats defeated Benton 4-2, and the Lady Kats edged Huntington 2-1.

In a District 1-I boys match, Airline fell to Byrd 4-1 at Byrd. In a District 1-II opener, Haughton lost to Caddo Magnet 2-1 at Tinsley Park.

In a District 1-I girls match, Airline lost to undefeated Byrd 6-0 at Byrd. In a non-district match, Haughton fell to North DeSoto 1-0 on the road.

David Rojas scored two goals in the Bossier boys’ win. Marquis Harris and Felix Deras had one each.

Harris, Yoany Reyes and Jorge Alfaro had one assist apiece.

Bossier improved to 8-1-3. Benton dropped to 2-4-3.

Leilah Rivera scored both goals in the Bossier girls’ victory. Juliana Gomez had one assist.

Bossier (1-6) picked up its first win. Huntington dropped to 0-4

Jackson Tinkis scored Airline’s goal in the Vikings’ loss to Byrd.

Airline fell to 9-4-2 and 3-1 in district. Byrd improved to 6-3-3 and 3-0.

Haughton dropped to 4-5-2 overall with the loss to Magnet (3-4-2).

The Airline girls fell to 4-5-1 overall and 1-2 in district with the loss to Byrd (7-0, 3-0).

Haughton dropped to 7-5-1 with the close loss to North DeSoto (6-7-1).