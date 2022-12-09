High school soccer: Bossier boys notch seventh straight win; Airline takes district opener

The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings posted victories in boys games Thursday.

In a non-district game, Bossier defeated Haughton 5-0 at Memorial Stadium. Airline opened District 1-1 play with a 9-1 victory over Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At Bossier, Yoany Reyes scored two goals for the Bearkats (7-2-1), who won their seventh in a row.

Cristian Matamoros, Felix Deras and Rony Carcamo scored one each.

Reyes, Deras, David Rojas and Juan Prado all had one assist.

Bossier faces Benton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Freedom Fields. Haughton (3-4-1) visits Captain Shreve at 6 Monday.

At Airline, the Vikings improved to 2-4-1. Airline plays Parkway at 6:30 Tuesday on the opening day of the Airline tournament.

In girls games Thursday, Benton tied West Ouachita 2-2 in West Monroe, and Airline fell to host Captain Shreve 5-0 on the first day of the Gator Cup.

Benton is 6-3-2. Airline dropped to 5-3-3.

Note: Game stats provided by coaches.