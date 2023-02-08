High school soccer: Bossier boys, Parkway girls seek quarterfinal berths Thursday

The Bossier Bearkats and the Parkway Lady Panthers will try to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective divisions Thursday.

In a Division III boys second-round match, No. 2 seed Bossier (20-2-2) hosts No. 15 Tara (14-3-2) at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

In Division II girls, No, 8 Parkway (13-7-1) plays No. 9 David Thibodaux (11-9-3) at 5 p.m. at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Bossier defeated No. 31 Livingston Collegiate 7-1 in the first round. Tara defeated No. 18 Morris Jeff Community 2-1.

Bossier is looking to make at least the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year.

Parkway defeated No. 25 A.J. Ellender 8-0 in the first round. David Thibodaux defeated No. 24 Academy of Our Lady 3-1.

Parkway last made the quarterfinals in 2019, the last time the Lady Panthers were in Division II.

The Parkway boys’ season came to an end Tuesday with a 9-0 loss to No. 3 seed Archbishop Rummel in Metairie. The No. 14 seed Panthers closed the season 13-8-1.