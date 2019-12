The Bossier boys remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Northwood on the first day of the Bossier Soccer Classic Thursday at Tinsley Park.

In girls games, Haughton and Minden played to a scoreless tie and Bossier lost to Ouachita Christian 6-0.

Marquis Harris and Victor Gomez scored two goals each as the Bearkats improved to 7-0.

Eduardo Texcucano scored one goal.

The tournament continues Friday with matches starting at 4:30 p.m. and concludes Saturday.