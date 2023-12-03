High school soccer: Bossier boys win own tournament

The Bossier Bearkats successfully defended their title in the Bossier Soccer tournament Saturday.

The Bearkats won the boys varsity division with a 1-0 victory over Pineville in the championship match at Tinsley Park.

Oscar Alvarenga scored off an assist from Eduin Tome at about the 21st minute of the first half.

Bossier did not allow a goal in four matches. The Bearkats defeated Caddo Magnet 2-0 Thursday, Leesville 3-0 Friday and St. Frederick 6-0 Saturday in Division I Group A pool play.

Bossier coach Orlando Medellin credited a strong defensive effort and the play of goalkeeper Logan Bamburg.

Pineville went 2-0-1 in Group B to qualify for the title match.

Alex Tome, Osman Padilla and Oscar Alvarenga scored goals against Leesville. Josue Enamarado and Johny Hernandez had assists.

Haughton finished runner-up in Division II girls Group A with a 2-1 mark.

The Lady Bucs lost to North DeSoto 5-0 Thursday and defeated Huntington 9-1 Friday and Wossman 7-0 Saturday.

Landry Culver scored four goals against Huntington. Bella Hopson had two.

Maggie Watson, Leah Jensen and Lana Robertson scored one apiece.

Ronecia Larkins, Payton Barker, Angelisa Adam’s, Brooke Caporossi, Watson and Hopson scored goals against Wossman.

Group B winner Grace Christian won Division II over North DeSoto on penalty kicks after regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.

Caddo Magnet won the Division I girls round robin with a 4-0 mark. The Lady Mustangs outscored their opponents 21-0.

Parkway went 2-1 and Airline went 2-2. The Lady Panthers defeated Airline 3-1 and St. Frederick 5-0. They lost to Caddo Magnet 4-0.

Airline defeated Minden 2-0 and St.,Frederick 3-0. The Lady Vikings also lost to Caddo Magnet 3-0.

Haughton went 1-1-1 in Division I boys. The Bucs defeated Parkway 5-2, played Pineville to a scoreless tie and lost to Sterlington 3-1.

Parkway went 0-2-1 in Division I boys. The Panthers played Sterlington to a scoreless tie and also lost to Pineville 3-1.

Bossier went 1-1-1 in Division II girls. The Lady Kats defeated North Caddo 4-0, lost to Grace Christian 3-0 and tied Leesville 1-1.