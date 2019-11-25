High school soccer: Bossier boys win their division in Airline tournament; Haughton girls runner-up in Cranberry Classic

The Bossier Bearkats won the Division 2 title in the Airline Classic boys soccer tournament.

Bossier defeated Huntington 7-0, North DeSoto 4-0, Minden 6-0 and Ouachita Parish 4-1 in the tournament, which concluded Saturday at Freedom Fields.

Marquis Harris scored three goals against Ouachita. Rico St. Fluer had one goal and one assist.

Coleman Beeson had six saves.

St. Fluer, Diego Lopez, Nixon Garcia and Eduardo Martinez scored one goal apiece against North DeSoto. Beeson had five saves.

Harris had a hat trick against Minden. Kelvis Cristales, Victor Gomez and Jeison Sanchez all scored one goal.

Bossier is off to a 5-0 start.

Acadiana won the Division 1 title.

Airline went 2-2 in the tournament. The Vikings defeated Caddo Magnet 3-0 and Bolton 8-0. They lost to Acadiana twice, 2-1 and 5-2.

Parkway went 3-0-1. The Panthers defeated Natchitoches Central 1-0, West Ouachita 4-0 and Minden 1-0. They tied Ouachita Parish 1-1.

Benton went 1-2. The Tigers defeated Captain Shreve 1-0 and lost to Loyola College Prep 4-0 and Pineville 4-1.

Airline won the junior varsity division.

Host Haughton finished runner-up in the Cranberry Classic girls tournament, falling to Ouachita Parish 1-0 in the championship game Saturday.

The Lady Bucs defeated Ouachita Christian 4-1 in the semifinals.

Parkway went 3-0 in the Loyola College Prep tournament, defeating DeRidder 2-0, Neville 1-0 and Benton 3-0.

Parkway (4-1) has won four straight without allowing a goal.

Benton went 1-2 in the Loyola tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Baton Rouge 2-0 and lost to Caddo Magnet 5-0 and Parkway.

NOTE: Bossier boys stats are from the Bossier Bearkat Athletics Facebook page. Scores are from the LHSAA website. Coaches can report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.