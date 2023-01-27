High school soccer: Bossier boys wrap up District 1-III title; Haughton boys win

The Bossier Bearkats wrapped up their second straight District 1-III championship with a 3-0 victory over Sterlington Thursday night at Sterlington.

Felix Deras scored two goals and Yoany Reyes one. Aidan Bamburg had two assists and David Rojas one.

Bossier improved to 18-2-2 overall and finished 3-0 in district. The Bearkats host Parkway at 5 p.m. Friday then close the regular season with another home match Monday against Natchitoches Central.

Bossier will likely be the No. 2 seed in Division III when playoff pairings are announced Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Parkway’s boys and girls teams fell to Caddo Magnet in matches that decided the District 1-II championships at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The boys score was 4-1 and the girls 5-0.

The Panthers gave up two early goals and couldn’t climb out of the hole. Brasen Teutsch scored Parkway’s goal late in the match.

The Panthers (12-6-1, 5-1) are No. 14 in the Division II power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and will likely host a first-round playoff match.

Caddo Magnet (11-5-2, 6-0) is No. 9 in the power ratings.

The Lady Panthers stayed close early with Parkway goalkeeper Aubri Dupre making several saves. The Lady Mustangs scored a big goal from point-blank range just before halftime to take a 2-0 lead the got another one early in the second half.

Parkway (11-6-1, 4-1) closes the regular season with a district home match against Natchitoches Central Friday at 5.

The Lady Panthers are No. 9 in the Division II power ratings and will host a first-round playoff match.

Caddo Magnet (17-8, 6-0) is No. 5.

Also Thursday, the Haughton Bucs closed the regular season with a 6-2 District 1-II victory over North DeSoto at Memorial Stadium.

Jose Montes and Abdul Zidan scored two goals each. Carter Ebarb and Josthin Quiacain had one each.

Hudson Culver, Jacob Wood and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort.

Haughton (13-7-1, 4-2) finished third in the district. The Bucs are No. 19 in the power ratings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Bossier fell to Sterlington 8-0 in a District 1-III girls road match.

The Lady Kats (7-10-1, 1-1) are No. 24 in the Division III power ratings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.