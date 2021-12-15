High school soccer: Bossier edges Benton in boys game

In a battle between two of the area’s most successful boys programs, the Bossier Bearkats edged the Benton Tigers 3-2 Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Jorge Alfaro, Yoany Reyes and Rony Carcamo scored for Bossier. Hilder Quintanilla and Cristobal Cruz had one assist each.

The Bearkats improved to 8-1-2. The Tigers fell to 5-4-2.

In another non-district boys game, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 4-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Panthers are 5-7. The Gators improved to 9-5-1.

In non-district girls games, Bossier defeated North Caddo 6-0 on the road, and Haughton fell to North DeSoto 2-1 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Bizzy Gaspard scored Haughton’s goal. The Lady Bucs fell to 6-6-2.

Bossier improved to 4-7 with its victory.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.