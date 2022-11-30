High school soccer: Bossier Futbol Classic starts Thursday

The 32nd annual Bossier High School Futbol Classic will be held Thursday through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The event features 12 varsity boys teams and 16 girls.

The boys field includes Bossier and Parkway. The girls field includes Bossier, Benton, Haughton and Airline.

Other boys teams are Minden, Caddo Magnet, North DeSoto, Leesville, Evangel Christian, Calvary Baptist, North Caddo, Grace Christian, Huntington and Neville.

Other girls teams are Sam Houston, North Caddo, Northwood, Minden, Huntington, Evangel Christian, Ouachita Parish, Captain Shreve, Neville, Leesville, North DeSoto and Caddo Magnet.

Bossier, which reached the Division III semifinals last season, is among the favorites to win the boys title.

Neville reached the Division II semifinals last season. Caddo Magnet was a quarterfinalist.

Captain Shreve, Neville, Caddo Magnet and Benton are among the favorites in the girls field.

Shreve reached the Division I quarterfinals last season. Neville and Caddo Magnet were both Division II semifinalists.

Benton reached the Division II quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers won the Cranberry Classic earlier this season and are off to a 4-2 start.

There are also junior varsity boys and girls divisions.

Play begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday with the final games beginning at 8.

Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The championship games are scheduled for 6:45 Saturday night.

Admission is $7 for a one-day pass, $12 for a two-day pass and $18 for a three-day pass.