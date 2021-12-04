High school soccer: Bossier, Haughton boys and girls, Parkway girls win in Bossier tournament

High school soccer: Bossier, Haughton boys and girls, Parkway girls win in...

The Bossier boys and girls, Haughton boys and girls, and Parkway girls won games in the Bossier Soccer Classic at Tinsley Park Friday.

In boys group play, Bossier defeated Evangel Christian 8-0, and Haughton downed Evangel 3-0.

In another boys game, Airline fell to Leesville 2-1.

Parkway won twice in girls group play, defeating Evangel 6-0 and Calvary Baptist 1-0.

Haughton edged Airline 2-1. The Lady Vikings also fell to North DeSoto by the same score

Bossier dropped North Caddo 5-0.

Alex Serrano, Jorge Alfaro and Rony Carcamo scored two goals apiece for the Bossier boys. David Rojas and Kelvis Cristales had one each.

Jose Montes scored all three goals in the Haughton boys’ victory. Josthin Quiacain, Yohan Roche and Carter Ebarb had assists.

Ambur Dement and Lauren Tippett scored goals for the Haughton girls. The Lady Bucs face North DeSoto at 2 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the 6 o’clock championship game.

Evey Bamburg scored four goals to lead the Bossier girls. Ashley Castro had one goal. Cinthia Padilla had one assist.

The Bossier tournament concludes Saturday. Games start at 8:30 a.m. The boys championship game is also at 6.