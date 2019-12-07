High school soccer: Bossier, Parkway, Benton boys pick up tournament victories

The Bossier, Parkway and Benton boys picked up victories in tournaments Friday.

Bossier defeated Union Parish 4-0 and tied St. Frederick 1-1 in the Bossier Soccer Classic at Tinsley Park.

Parkway rolled past Red River 8-0 in the Bossier tournament.

Benton edged Holy Savior Menard 1-0 in the Copa Acadiana tournament. Airline lost to New Iberia 1-0.

In a girls match at Tinsley, Bossier fell to Calvary Baptist 1-0.

In the Gator Cup girls tournament hosted by Captain Shreve, Benton lost to Neville 2-1 and Airline lost to Mandeville 4-0.

The Bossier tournament concludes Saturday.

The boys semifinals are scheduled for 4:30 with the championship match at 6:30.

The girls Division 2 final is at 4:30 and the Division 1 final is at 5:30.

There is also a junior varsity boys tournament with the championship match concluding the tournament at 7:30.

Admission is $6.

