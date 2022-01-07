High school soccer: Bossier, Parkway boys play to 3-3 tie; Haughton, Benton sweep district foes

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers played to a 3-3 tie in a non-district boys game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

Rony Caracamo scored two goals for Bossier (10-2-3) and Felix Deras had one.

Marquis Harris had two assists and Christian Matamoros one.

Maximus Holt led Parkway (8-7-1) with two goals. Nolan Dean scored one.

“A very competitive and physical game from both teams,” Bossier coach Orlando Medellin said.

Elsewhere, Haughton swept Huntington in District 1-II boys and girls games at Freedom Fields.

The Bucs won 6-2 and the Lady Bucs won 8-0.

Carter Ebarb led the Haughton boys with three goals, including two penalty kicks.

Chris Ontiveros scored two and Jose Montes one.

The Bucs improved to 5-9-2 overall and 1-1 in district.

Lauren Tippet scored three goals for the Haughton girls. Lowrey Lain had two goals and three assists.

Ambur Dement scored two goals and had one assist. Dani Droddy had one goal. Bizzy Gaspard had one assist.

The Lady Bucs improved to 8-7-1 and 1-1.

Benton opened defense of its District 1-II boys championship with a 9-1 rout of Minden at Freedom Fields. The Tigers raised their record to 8-6-2.

The Lady Tigers opened district play with a 7-1 victory over Minden, improving to 10-8-3.

Airline fell to Alexandria 9-2 in a District 1-I boys game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Vikings fell to 8-10 and 1-5. The Trojans improved to 12-1-2 and 4-0.

The Airline girls dropped a tight 3-2 decision to Alexandria. The Lady Vikings fell to 9-7-3 and 3-2. The Lady Trojans improved to 6-4-3 and 4-0-1.

Evey Bamburg scored the only goal as Bossier edged North Caddo 1-0 in a non-district girls game at Memorial Stadium. The Lady Kats improved to 5-7.

— Featured photo featuring Benton-Minden girls game by Jeff Thomas