High school soccer: Bossier, Parkway win boys district games; Haughton girls, Airline boys notch non-district victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers posted district victories in boys games Thursday night.

Bossier defeated Union Parish 6-0 in a District 1-III game at Memorial Stadium. Parkway downed Huntington 8-0 in a District 1-II game at Freedom Fields.

In a non-district boys game, Airline defeated North DeSoto 3-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In a girls District 1-I game, Airline fell to West Monroe 2-1 at West Monroe. In a non-district game, Haughton dropped Bossier 8-0 at Memorial Stadium.

At Bossier, Alexis Serrano scored two goals and had two assists goals for Bossier (13-2-3, 3-0) against Union Parish.

Felix Deras scored two goals. Jorge Alfaro and Kelvis Cristales scored one goal each.

Alfaro, Rony Carcamo and Hilder Quintanilla had one assist apiece.

Lowrey Lain scored four goals and had one assist for Haughton (9-8-3) against Bossier (5-9).

Lauren Tippet had one goal and three assists. Alyssa Taylor scored two goals and Ambur Dement one.

At West Monroe, the Airline girls dropped to 10-8-3 overall and 5-3 in district with the loss.

At Airline, the Airline boys improved to 10-10 with the victory.

At Freedom Fields, Parkway improved to 10-7-1 and 2-0,

With two weeks left in the season, all five parish boys teams could be headed to the playoffs,

At No. 4 in the Division III power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com, Bossier is on pace to receive a first-round bye.

Benton is No. 10 and Parkway No. 11 in Division II. They will need to move into the top eight to receive first-round byes, but both are in good position to at least host first-round games.

The Division I 32-team bracket has no byes. At No. 22, Airline is in good position to make the playoffs. But the Vikings will need to move into the top 16 to host a first-round game.

Benton and Haughton are virtual locks to make the girls playoffs.

Benton is No. 4 in Division II. If the Lady Tigers remain in the top eight they will receive a first-round bye.

Haughton is No. 10 and in good position to at least host a first-round game.

Airline is No. 28 and Parkway No. 32 in Division I. They may need some wins down the stretch to stay in the top 32 and make the playoffs.

Bossier is No. 27 in Division III. The Lady Kats need to move up three spots to make the playoffs.