High school soccer: Bossier rallies past Sterlington in second round of Division III boys playoffs

The Bossier Bearkats rallied past the Sterlington Panthers 3-2 in overtime in a Division III boys second-round playoff match Tuesday evening at Memorial Stadium.

With the Bearkats’ season on the line, Antonio Rodriguez scored a goal from about 32 yards out at the 36-minute mark of the second half to tie the match at 2.

Rodriguez’ kick sailed past the outstretched hands of a Sterlington defender in front of the goal and past the Panthers’ diving goalkeeper into the left side.

The goal came about 14 minutes after Sterlington took the lead.

Oscar Alvarega scored from close range four minutes into the first overtime period. The Bearkats survived a Panthers penalty kick from 20 yards out in the final minute of the second overtime period.

Bossier (17-3-1), the No. 4 seed, will host the winner of Thursday’s second-round match between No. 5 St. Louis Catholic (12-6-7) and No. 12 Belaire (10-7-5) in the quarterfinals.

The Bearkats have now reached at least the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year. They reached the finals last season.

Sterlington, the No. 13 seed, closed its season 12-8-4. The Panthers also lost to the Bearkats 2-0 on Jan. 29 in a match that decided the District 1 championship.

Sterlington scored the only goal of the first half at the 29-minute mark.

Bossier tied it at the 11-minute mark of the second half. Johny Hernandez scored on an assist by Joshua Campos.

The Haughton boys and Parkway girls play second-round matches in Monroe Wednesday.

District 1 champion Haughton (13-5-3), the No. 12 seed, visits No. 5 Neville (12-3-3) in Division II.

Parkway (14-7-2), the No. 9 seed, visits No. 8 Ouachita Parish (16-9-2) in Division II.

Both matches start at 5:30.