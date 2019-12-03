High school soccer: Bossier sweeps Rapides; Haughton boys win; Airline boys suffer tough loss in district opener

Bossier swept Rapides in boys and girls matches Monday in Lecompte.

The Bearkats won 4-1, and the Lady Kats won 3-0.

In a District 1-I boys opener, Airline suffered a tough 2-1 loss to Captain Shreve at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In a District 1-II boys opener, Haughton downed Huntington 3-1.

In non-district girls matches, Parkway and Caddo Magnet played to a scoreless tie and Airline fell to North DeSoto 4-0.

Marquis Harris, Victor Gomez, Eduardo Texcucano and Rico St. Fluer all scored goals in the Bossier boys’ victory.

St. Fluer also had two assists. Victor Gomez and Harris had one each.

Bossier improved to 6-0.

Ademaris Holguin scored all three goals in the Bossier girls’ victory. Anzuri Lopez had five saves.

Bossier improved to 2-2.

Thang Mang gave Airline a 1-0 lead against Shreve on a first-half goal off a corner kick from Tung Khai.

The Vikings maintained the lead until about five minutes remained in the game.

Shreve’s Gage Simpson scored to tie it and about a minute later Peter Vanhoy scored the go-ahead goal.

Airline dropped to 4-4-2 overall. Shreve improved to 4-2-1.

The Haughton boys evened their overall record at 1-1 with the victory.

In a junior varsity girls game, Haughton defeated Captain Shreve 8-0.

Rylei Folds, Elizabeth Gaspard and Jordan Pieri scored two goals apiece. Lowrey Lain and Dawn Warner each scored one.

NOTE: Game stats provided by coaches. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.