High school soccer: Bossier tournament scheduled to begin Thursday

The 33rd annual Bossier Soccer Tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Thirteen boys and 14 girls teams are competing. The tournament runs through Saturday.

There is a chance Thursday’s schedule could be impacted by the weather. According to the latest forecast, there is a 100 percent chance of rain.

There is only a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday, though, with highs in the mid-60s.

Haughton, Parkway and host Bossier are competing in the boys division, which is divided into two divisions.

Division I features eight teams, including the three parish teams, and is divided into two groups. The group winners are scheduled to play for the title Saturday at 7 p.m.

Airline, Parkway, Haughton and Bossier are competing in the girls division.

Airline and Parkway are in five-team Division I with Caddo Magnet, St. Frederick and Minden. Haughton and Bossier are in eight-team Division II, which is divided into two groups.

Bossier won the boys championship last season. The Bearkats defeated Neville 3-0 in the title game. Neville is not in this year’s field.

Bossier, the state runner-up in Division III last season, is off to a 2-1 start.

Captain Shreve won the girls division with a 7-0 victory over Evangel Christian. The Lady Gators aren’t back to defend their title.

The girls championship match will be between the Division II group winners Saturday.

There is also a 12-team junior varsity boys division.