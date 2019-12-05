High school soccer: Bossier tournament starts Thursday

The 27th annual Bossier Soccer Classic tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The boys varsity tournament features 16 teams divided into four brackets.

Teams competing are Ruston, Loyola College Prep, Haughton, Comeaux, Parkway, Minden, Evangel Christian, Red River, Bossier, St. Frederick, Northwood, Union Parish, Calvary Baptist, North Caddo, Huntington and North DeSoto.

The girls tournament has 13 teams divided into two divisions and three brackets.

Teams competing are Haughton, Minden, North DeSoto, Evangel Christian, Franklin Parish, Bossier, Calvary Baptist, Red River, Ouachita Christian, Huntington, St. Frederick, Rapides and Northwood.

The first matches start at 4:45 p.m. Thursday with the final ones beginning at 8:30. Friday’s matches start at 4:30 with the latest beginning at 8:15.

Saturday’s matches start at 7:45 a.m.

The boys semifinals are scheduled for 4:30 with the championship match at 6:30.

The girls Division 2 final is at 4:30 and the Division 1 final is at 5:30.

There is also a junior varsity boys tournament with the championship match concluding the tournament at 7:30.

Admission is $6 per day. A two-day pass is $11 and a three-day pass is $15.

In a non-district boys match Tuesday, Adam Bihler scored two goals and had one assist as Airline defeated Parkway 5-2.

Tung Khai, Thang Mang and Jordan Harvill all scored goals. Khai and Jorge Tinko has one assist each.

Airline improved to 5-4-2. Parkway dropped to 4-1-1.

In a non-district girls match, Amelia Hayden’s penalty kick and a strong defensive performance lifted Haughton (3-2-1) to a 1-0 victory over Natchitoches Central.

Haughton also won the JV game 3-0. Jordan Pieri scores two goals and Elizabeth Gaspard had one.

The Airline and Benton boys are playing in the Copa Acadiana later this week.

The Airline and Benton girls are playing in the Gator Cup hosted by Captain Shreve.

