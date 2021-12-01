High school soccer: Bossier tournament starts Thursday

The 30th annual Bossier Soccer Classic tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The boys and girls varsity fields feature three divisions.

Bossier, Haughton, Evangel Christian and Neville are in boys Division 2 Group A. Airline, Leesville, Union Parish and Caddo Magnet are in Group B. North Caddo, Northwood, Calvary Baptist, North DeSoto and Minden are the Lower Division.

Haughton, Airline, North DeSoto and Minden are in girls Division 2 Group A. Parkway, Calvary Baptist, Evangel Christian and Neville are in Group B. Leesville, Ouachita Parish, Huntington, Bossier and North Caddo are in the Lower Division.

The winners of each group will face off in the championship games. The Lower divisions will be decided by round robins.

There is also a boys JV tournament with 10 teams.

Games get underway Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Friday at 3:30 and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The championship games are at 6 Saturday.