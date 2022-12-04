High school soccer: Bossier wins boys division in Bossier tournament

Bossier won the boys varsity division in the Bossier High School Futbol Classic with a 3-0 victory over Neville Saturday night at Tinsley Park.

The Bearkats defeated North DeSoto 8-0 earlier Saturday and finished the tournament 4-0. Bossier (6-1-2) has won six straight and is unbeaten since losing to West Monroe 2-1 in the season opener.

In another boys game, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 6-1.

Nolan Dean scored four goals and now has eight on the season. Ryder Trent and Danny Lee scored one each.

Parkway (3-2) hosts St. Frederick Monday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In girls division games, Airline defeated Haughton 2-0 and Caddo Magnet 1-0. Haughton also North DeSoto played to a 1-1 tie.

The Lady Bucs (4-3-2) face Southwood in a District 1-I game at 6 Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Airline went 3-0 with three shutouts in the tournament. The Lady Vikings (5-2-2) host Benton in a District 1-I game at 6 Monday.

Benton lost to Captain Shreve 6-1 and defeated Neville 3-2. The Lady Tigers (6-3) went 2-1 in the tournament.

Captain Shreve won the varsity girls division with a 7-0 victory over Evangel Christian. The Lady Gators (9-1) went 4-0 and outscored their opponents a combined 21-2.

Bossier also won the junior varsity boys division with a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Benton.

Byrd won the junior varsity girls division with a 4-3 victory over Neville.

Elsewhere, the Benton boys split two games in the COPA Acadiana hosted by Beau Chene.

The Tigers defeated Hahnville 3-0 and lost to defending Division I state champion Catholic-Baton Rouge by the same score.

Zain Toves had one goal and one assist. Ian Sawtelle and Joey McKenna scored one goal each.

Benton finished 2-1 in the tournament. The Tigers (4-2-1) play Parkway Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Haughton boys lost to West Monroe 3-0 in the West Ouachita tournament.

The Bucs went 1-1-1 in the tournament. Haughton (3-3-1) visits Bossier Thursday.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.