High school soccer: Bossier wins Division II boys title in David Beeson Soccer Classic; Benton runner-up in Division II girls

The Bossier Bearkats won the Division II boys title in the David Beeson Soccer Classic on Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Bossier hosted the three-day event. After the championship match against Calvary Baptist ended in a scoreless tie, Bossier won 4-1 on penalty kicks to claim the title.

Benton lost a tough 1-0 decision to Ouachita Christian in the Division II girls championship match.

Captain Shreve swept the Division I boys and girls titles. Division I featured groups of five boys and girls teams. The teams with the best overall records won the titles.

The Gators went 2-1-1. Parkway picked up a big win Saturday, handing Shreve (7-1-2) its first loss of the season 2-0.

The Lady Gators went 3-0, raising their overall record to 10-0.

Bossier (5-1-3) defeated Haughton 6-1 in the Division II boys semifinals. The Bearkats defeated Northwood 4-0 Friday and Haughton 3-0 Thursday.

Benton (7-4) defeated Calvary Baptist 4-1 in the Division II girls semifinals. They also won three other matches in the tournament, defeating North Caddo 8-0 Saturday, Ouachita Parish 4-0 Friday and Minden 2-0 Thursday.

Boys

Airline went 1-1-2 In Division I. The Vikings defeated Loyola College Prep 4-2 and lost a tough 3-2 match to Shreve. They also played Benton and Parkway to scoreless ties.

The Vikings, which opened District 1-I play Thursday with an 8-0 victory over Southwood, are 7-3-2.

Parkway went 1-1-1. In addition to its victory over Shreve and tie with Airline, the Panthers (5-2-1) fell to Loyola 2-1.

Benton went 0-1-2. In addition to its tie with Airline and loss to Shreve, the Tigers (1-3-3) also tied Loyola 2-2.

Haughton went 0-2-1 in Division II. In addition to its losses to Bossier, the Bucs (1-4-2) played Union Parish to a scoreless tie.

Girls

Airline went 1-1-1 in the Division I. The Lady Vikings (2-1-1) defeated Huntington 8-0, lost to Franklin Parish 2-0 and played Calvary Baptist to a scoreless tie.

Parkway went 2-1 in Division I, finishing runner-up with the loss to Shreve. The Lady Panthers (4-3) also defeated North DeSoto 2-1 and Haughton 5-1.

Haughton went 1-3 in Division I. The Lady Bucs (6-4-1) defeated Ouachita Parish 2-1 and lost to Shreve 7-0, North DeSoto 3-1 and Parkway.

Bossier went 0-3 in Division II, falling to Evangel Christian, Northwood and Ouachita Christian. The Lady Kats are 0-4.

Note: The above report is based on scores posted on the LHSAA website.