High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 19; scores, schedules

BOYS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 6-0 10-6-4
Alexandria 5-1 13-2-2
Captain Shreve 4-2 13-7-2
West Monroe 3-2-1 7-8-2
Pineville 3-3 10-7
Airline 2-5 10-10
Ruston 2-3 4-11-2
Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-7-3
Southwood 0-6 0-7
Tuesday’s score
Captain Shreve 3, Caddo Magnet 1
Thursday’s games
West Monroe at Alexandria
Natchitoches Central at Bossier
Friday’s games
Evangel Christian at Airline
Captain Shreve at Denham Springs
Ruston at Pineville
Saturday’s game
Captain Shreve at Southside
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-6-1
Benton 3-0 11-7-2
Parkway 3-0 11-7-1
Haughton 1-2 6-11-2
Northwood 1-2 12-5-2
Minden 0-4 0-6
Huntington 0-4 0-4-1
Tuesday’s scores
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Captain Shreve 2, Caddo Magnet 1
Northwood 3, Minden 0
North Caddo 1, Huntington 1
Thursday’s games
Benton vs. Parkway at Tinsley
Haughton at Northwood
Friday’s game
Huntington at Minden
District 1-III
District Overall
Bossier 3-0 14-2-3
Loyola 2-0 8-7-1
Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1
North DeSoto 1-2 5-17
Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2
Carroll 0-3 1-5
Tuesday’s scores
Bossier 1, Leesville 0
Loyola 9, North DeSoto 1
Sterlington 2, Calvary Baptist 1
West Ouachita 9, Carroll 1
Thursday’s game
Natchitoches Central at Bossier
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Carroll
GIRLS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 5-0-2 11-3-7
Captain Shreve 4-0-2 19-1-3
Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4
Airline 5-3 10-9-4
Parkway 2-4 13-8
Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-8-1
Pineville 1-4-1 7-8-2
Ruston 0-6 2-15
Southwood 0-6 0-10-1
Tuesday’s scores
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Calvary Baptist 2, Airline 1
Captain Shreve 8, Ruston 0
Ouachita Parish 3, Natchitoches Central 3
Wednesday’s score
Byrd 8, Southwood 0
Thursday’s games
West Monroe at Alexandria
Parkway at Caddo Magnet
Natchitoches Central at Benton
Friday’s games
Captain Shreve at Holy Savior Menard
Mt. Carmel at Byrd
Ruston at Pineville
Wossman at Southwood
Saturday’s games
Parkway at Natchitoches Central
Dominican at Byrd
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 11-5-3
Benton 3-0 12-8-4
Haughton 1-1 9-10-3
Minden 1-2 7-13-1
Northwood 0-3 6-12
Huntington 0-3 1-15
Tuesday’s scores
Caddo Magnet 8, Huntington 0
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Thursday’s games
Natchitoches Central vs. Benton at Airline
Minden at Huntington
Friday’s game
Haughton at Northwood
District 1-III
District Overall
Loyola 1-0 7-5-4
Bossier 0-0 5-8
North DeSoto 0-1 12-5-1
Tuesday’s score
Loyola 6, North DeSoto 0
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Teurlings Catholic
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website