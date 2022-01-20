Home Sports-Free High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 19; scores,...

High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 19; scores, schedules

BOYS

District 1-I 

District Overall 

Byrd 6-0 10-6-4

Alexandria 5-1 13-2-2

Captain Shreve 4-2 13-7-2

West Monroe 3-2-1 7-8-2

Pineville 3-3 10-7

Airline 2-5 10-10

Ruston 2-3 4-11-2 

Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-7-3

Southwood 0-6 0-7

Tuesday’s score

Captain Shreve 3, Caddo Magnet 1

Thursday’s games

West Monroe at Alexandria 

Natchitoches Central at Bossier 

Friday’s games 

Evangel Christian at Airline 

Captain Shreve at Denham Springs 

Ruston at Pineville 

Saturday’s game

Captain Shreve at Southside 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-6-1

Benton 3-0 11-7-2

Parkway 3-0 11-7-1

Haughton 1-2 6-11-2

Northwood 1-2 12-5-2

Minden 0-4 0-6

Huntington 0-4 0-4-1

Tuesday’s scores

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Captain Shreve 2, Caddo Magnet 1

Northwood 3, Minden 0

North Caddo 1, Huntington 1

Thursday’s games 

Benton vs. Parkway at Tinsley 

Haughton at Northwood 

Friday’s game 

Huntington at Minden

District 1-III

District Overall 

Bossier 3-0 14-2-3

Loyola 2-0  8-7-1

Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1

North DeSoto 1-2 5-17

Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2 

Carroll 0-3 1-5

Tuesday’s scores

Bossier 1, Leesville 0

Loyola 9, North DeSoto 1

Sterlington 2, Calvary Baptist 1

West Ouachita 9, Carroll 1

Thursday’s game

Natchitoches Central at Bossier 

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Carroll

GIRLS 

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 5-0-2 11-3-7 

Captain Shreve 4-0-2 19-1-3

Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4

Airline 5-3 10-9-4

Parkway 2-4 13-8

Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-8-1

Pineville 1-4-1 7-8-2

Ruston 0-6 2-15

Southwood 0-6 0-10-1

Tuesday’s scores

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Calvary Baptist 2, Airline 1

Captain Shreve 8, Ruston 0

Ouachita Parish 3, Natchitoches Central 3

Wednesday’s score

Byrd 8, Southwood 0

Thursday’s games

West Monroe at Alexandria 

Parkway at Caddo Magnet

Natchitoches Central at Benton 

Friday’s games 

Captain Shreve at Holy Savior Menard

Mt. Carmel at Byrd

Ruston at Pineville 

Wossman at Southwood 

Saturday’s games

Parkway at Natchitoches Central 

Dominican at Byrd

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 11-5-3

Benton 3-0 12-8-4

Haughton 1-1 9-10-3

Minden 1-2 7-13-1

Northwood 0-3 6-12

Huntington 0-3 1-15

Tuesday’s scores 

Caddo Magnet 8, Huntington 0

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Thursday’s games

Natchitoches Central vs. Benton at Airline 

Minden at Huntington 

Friday’s game 

Haughton at Northwood 

District 1-III

District Overall 

Loyola 1-0 7-5-4

Bossier 0-0 5-8

North DeSoto 0-1 12-5-1 

Tuesday’s score

Loyola 6, North DeSoto 0

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Teurlings Catholic 

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website 

