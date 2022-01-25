Home Sports-Free High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 24; Monday’s...

High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 24; Monday’s scores, schedules

Russell Hedges
BOYS

District 1-I 

District Overall 

Byrd 8-0 12-6-4

Alexandria 7-1 15-2-2

Captain Shreve 6-2 15-8-3

Pineville 3-3-1 10-7-1

West Monroe 3-3-1 7-9-2

Ruston 2-5-1 4-13-3

Airline 2-6 11-11

Natchitoches Central 1-4-1 2-9-3

Southwood 0-8 0-9

Monday’s scores

Byrd 4, Airline 1

Alexandria 8, Ruston 0

Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0

Tuesday’s games

West Monroe at Pineville

Lake Charles College Prep at Natchitoches Central 

Wednesday’s game

Southwood at Evangel 

Thursday’s games

Dutchtown at Alexandria 

Evangel at Byrd

West Monroe at Ouachita Parish 

Friday’s games

Airline at Northwood 

Bolton at Pineville 

Calvary Baptist at Ruston 

DeRidder at Natchitoches Central 

Saturday’s games

Alexandria at Neville

Loyola at Byrd

Ouachita Christian at West Monroe 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Benton 5-0 13-7-2

Parkway 4-1 12-8-1

Caddo Magnet 4-1 16-7-1

Northwood 2-2 13-5-2

Haughton 1-4 6-13-2

Minden 1-4 6-13-2

Huntington 0-5 1-6-1

Monday’s scores

Benton 5, Haughton 1

Parkway 1, Caddo Magnet 0

Tuesday’s game

Calvary Baptist at Minden 

Northwood vs. Huntington 

Thursday’s games

Benton vs. Caddo Magnet

Haughton at Minden 

Northwood vs. Parkway 

Friday’s games 

North Caddo vs. Huntington 

Airline at Northwood

District 1-III

District Overall 

Bossier 4-0 16-2-3

Loyola 2-0  8-7-1

Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1

Union Parish 2-2 3-9-2 

North DeSoto 1-4 5-19

Carroll 0-4 1-5

Tuesday’s game

Loyola at Sterlington 

Thursday’s games

Bossier at Loyola 

Union Parish at Sterlington 

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Byrd

GIRLS 

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 6-0-2 12-4-8 

Captain Shreve 5-0-2 21-1-3

West Monroe 7-1-1 12-5-3

Alexandria 5-2-2 8-6-4

Airline 5-4 10-10-4

Parkway 4-4 14-9

Natchitoches Central 2-5 4-11-1

Pineville 2-5-1 8-9-2

Ruston 1-8 3-17

Southwood 0-9 1-12-1

Monday’s scores

Byrd 1, Airline 0

Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0

West Monroe 3, Pineville 0

Alexandria 6, Ruston 2

Tuesday’s game

North Caddo at Parkway 

Wednesday’s games

Lafayette at Byrd

Natchitoches Central at Captain Shreve 

Southwood at Evangel 

Thursday’s games

North DeSoto at Airline 

Sterlington at West Monroe 

St. Louis Catholic at Pineville 

Ouachita Parish at Ruston 

Friday’s games

Byrd at Natchitoches Central 

Parkway at Captain Shreve 

Bolton at Pineville 

Saturday’s games

Loyola at Byrd

Lafayette at Pineville 

Alexandria at Neville 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 12-5-3

Benton 3-0 13-9-4

Haughton 2-1 10-10-3

Minden 2-2 8-13-1

Northwood 0-4 6-13

Huntington 0-4 1-16

Tuesday’s games 

Benton vs. Haughton 

Northwood at Huntington 

Calvary Baptist at Minden 

Thursday’s games

Benton vs. Caddo Magnet

Haughton at Minden 

Wossman at Northwood 

District 1-III

District Overall 

Loyola 1-0 8-5-4

North DeSoto 1-1 13-5-1 

Bossier 0-1 5-9

Monday’s scores

North DeSoto 5, Bossier 0

Wednesday’s game

North Caddo at North DeSoto

Thursday’s games 

Bossier at Loyola 

North DeSoto at Airline 

Friday’s game 

Leesville at Bossier

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Byrd

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website 

