High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 24; Monday’s scores, schedules

BOYS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 8-0 12-6-4
Alexandria 7-1 15-2-2
Captain Shreve 6-2 15-8-3
Pineville 3-3-1 10-7-1
West Monroe 3-3-1 7-9-2
Ruston 2-5-1 4-13-3
Airline 2-6 11-11
Natchitoches Central 1-4-1 2-9-3
Southwood 0-8 0-9
Monday’s scores
Byrd 4, Airline 1
Alexandria 8, Ruston 0
Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0
Tuesday’s games
West Monroe at Pineville
Lake Charles College Prep at Natchitoches Central
Wednesday’s game
Southwood at Evangel
Thursday’s games
Dutchtown at Alexandria
Evangel at Byrd
West Monroe at Ouachita Parish
Friday’s games
Airline at Northwood
Bolton at Pineville
Calvary Baptist at Ruston
DeRidder at Natchitoches Central
Saturday’s games
Alexandria at Neville
Loyola at Byrd
Ouachita Christian at West Monroe
District 1-II
District Overall
Benton 5-0 13-7-2
Parkway 4-1 12-8-1
Caddo Magnet 4-1 16-7-1
Northwood 2-2 13-5-2
Haughton 1-4 6-13-2
Minden 1-4 6-13-2
Huntington 0-5 1-6-1
Monday’s scores
Benton 5, Haughton 1
Parkway 1, Caddo Magnet 0
Tuesday’s game
Calvary Baptist at Minden
Northwood vs. Huntington
Thursday’s games
Benton vs. Caddo Magnet
Haughton at Minden
Northwood vs. Parkway
Friday’s games
North Caddo vs. Huntington
Airline at Northwood
District 1-III
District Overall
Bossier 4-0 16-2-3
Loyola 2-0 8-7-1
Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1
Union Parish 2-2 3-9-2
North DeSoto 1-4 5-19
Carroll 0-4 1-5
Tuesday’s game
Loyola at Sterlington
Thursday’s games
Bossier at Loyola
Union Parish at Sterlington
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Byrd
GIRLS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 6-0-2 12-4-8
Captain Shreve 5-0-2 21-1-3
West Monroe 7-1-1 12-5-3
Alexandria 5-2-2 8-6-4
Airline 5-4 10-10-4
Parkway 4-4 14-9
Natchitoches Central 2-5 4-11-1
Pineville 2-5-1 8-9-2
Ruston 1-8 3-17
Southwood 0-9 1-12-1
Monday’s scores
Byrd 1, Airline 0
Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0
West Monroe 3, Pineville 0
Alexandria 6, Ruston 2
Tuesday’s game
North Caddo at Parkway
Wednesday’s games
Lafayette at Byrd
Natchitoches Central at Captain Shreve
Southwood at Evangel
Thursday’s games
North DeSoto at Airline
Sterlington at West Monroe
St. Louis Catholic at Pineville
Ouachita Parish at Ruston
Friday’s games
Byrd at Natchitoches Central
Parkway at Captain Shreve
Bolton at Pineville
Saturday’s games
Loyola at Byrd
Lafayette at Pineville
Alexandria at Neville
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 12-5-3
Benton 3-0 13-9-4
Haughton 2-1 10-10-3
Minden 2-2 8-13-1
Northwood 0-4 6-13
Huntington 0-4 1-16
Tuesday’s games
Benton vs. Haughton
Northwood at Huntington
Calvary Baptist at Minden
Thursday’s games
Benton vs. Caddo Magnet
Haughton at Minden
Wossman at Northwood
District 1-III
District Overall
Loyola 1-0 8-5-4
North DeSoto 1-1 13-5-1
Bossier 0-1 5-9
Monday’s scores
North DeSoto 5, Bossier 0
Wednesday’s game
North Caddo at North DeSoto
Thursday’s games
Bossier at Loyola
North DeSoto at Airline
Friday’s game
Leesville at Bossier
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Byrd
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website