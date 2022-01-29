Home Sports-Free High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 28; scores

High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 28; scores

By
Russell Hedges
-
3
0

BOYS

District 1-I 

District Overall 

Byrd 8-0 13-6-4

Alexandria 7-1 16-2-2

Captain Shreve 6-2 15-8-3

West Monroe 4-3-1 9-9-2

Pineville 3-4-1 11-8-1

Ruston 2-5-1 4-13-3

Airline 2-6 12-11

Natchitoches Central 1-5-1 2-10-3

Southwood 0-8 0-10

Monday’s scores

Byrd 4, Airline 1

Alexandria 8, Ruston 0

Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0

Tuesday’s scores

West Monroe 3, Pineville 1

Lake Charles College Prep at Natchitoches Central 

Wednesday’s score

Evangel 5, Southwood 0

Thursday’s scores

Alexandria 2, Dutchtown 0

Byrd 7, Evangel 1

West Monroe 3, Ouachita Parish 2

Friday’s scores

Airline 1, Northwood 0

Pineville 4, Bolton 1

Calvary Baptist at Ruston 

DeRidder 2, Natchitoches Central 0

Saturday’s games

Alexandria at Neville

Loyola at Byrd

Ouachita Christian at West Monroe 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Benton 6-0 14-7-2

Parkway 5-1 13-8-1

Caddo Magnet 4-2 16-8-1

Northwood 3-4 14-7-2

Haughton 2-4 7-13-2

Minden 1-5 7-14-2

Huntington 0-6 2-7-1

Monday’s scores

Benton 5, Haughton 1

Parkway 1, Caddo Magnet 0

Tuesday’s scores 

Minden 2, Calvary Baptist 1

Northwood 7, Huntington 0

Thursday’s scores

Benton 3, Caddo Magnet 1

Haughton 7, Minden 1

Parkway 6, Northwood 0

Friday’s scores 

Huntington 5, North Caddo 2

Airline 1, Northwood 0

District 1-III

District Overall 

Bossier 5-0 17-2-3

Loyola 3-1  9-8-1

Sterlington 3-2 10-6-1

Union Parish 2-3 3-10-2 

North DeSoto 1-4 5-19

Carroll 0-4 1-5

Tuesday’s score

Loyola 4, Sterlington 1

Thursday’s scores

Bossier 1, Loyola 0

Sterlington 5, Union Parish 1

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Byrd

GIRLS 

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 7-0-2 14-4-8 

Captain Shreve 7-0-2 23-1-3

West Monroe 7-1-1 13-5-3

Alexandria 5-2-2 8-6-4

Airline 5-4 11-10-4

Parkway 4-5 15-10

Natchitoches Central 2-5 4-11-1

Pineville 2-5-1 9-9-2

Ruston 1-8 3-18

Southwood 0-9 1-12-1

Monday’s scores

Byrd 1, Airline 0

Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0

West Monroe 3, Pineville 0

Alexandria 6, Ruston 2

Tuesday’s score

Parkway 8, North Caddo 0

Wednesday’s scores

Byrd 2, Lafayette 0

Captain Shreve 8, Natchitoches Central 0

Southwood at Evangel 

Thursday’s scores

Airline 2, North DeSoto 1

West Monroe 2, Sterlington 0

Ouachita Parish 1, Ruston 0

Friday’s scores

Byrd 8, Natchitoches Central 0

Captain Shreve 5, Parkway 2

Pineville 8, Bolton 0

Saturday’s games

Loyola at Byrd

Lafayette at Pineville 

Alexandria at Neville 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 5-0 13-5-3

Benton 4-1 14-10-4

Haughton 2-2-1 10-10-4

Minden 2-2-1 8-14-2

Northwood 1-4 8-13

Huntington 0-5 1-17

Tuesday’s scores 

Benton 3, Haughton 0

Northwood 1, Huntington 0

Calvary Baptist 3, Minden 1

Thursday’s scores

Caddo Magnet 3, Benton 2

Haughton 0, Minden 0

Northwood 4, Wossman 0

District 1-III

District Overall 

Loyola 2-0 10-5-4

North DeSoto 1-1 14-6-1 

Bossier 0-2 5-10

Monday’s score

North DeSoto 5, Bossier 0

Tuesday’s score

Loyola 2, Sterlington 0

Wednesday’s score

North DeSoto 8, North Caddo 0

Thursday’s scores

Loyola 8, Bossier 0

Airline 2, North DeSoto 1

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Byrd

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website 

Previous articleHigh school girls basketball: Williams leads Parkway past Benton; Airline reaches 20-win mark; Haughton wins
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR