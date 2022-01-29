High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings through Jan. 28; scores

BOYS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 8-0 13-6-4
Alexandria 7-1 16-2-2
Captain Shreve 6-2 15-8-3
West Monroe 4-3-1 9-9-2
Pineville 3-4-1 11-8-1
Ruston 2-5-1 4-13-3
Airline 2-6 12-11
Natchitoches Central 1-5-1 2-10-3
Southwood 0-8 0-10
Monday’s scores
Byrd 4, Airline 1
Alexandria 8, Ruston 0
Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0
Tuesday’s scores
West Monroe 3, Pineville 1
Lake Charles College Prep at Natchitoches Central
Wednesday’s score
Evangel 5, Southwood 0
Thursday’s scores
Alexandria 2, Dutchtown 0
Byrd 7, Evangel 1
West Monroe 3, Ouachita Parish 2
Friday’s scores
Airline 1, Northwood 0
Pineville 4, Bolton 1
Calvary Baptist at Ruston
DeRidder 2, Natchitoches Central 0
Saturday’s games
Alexandria at Neville
Loyola at Byrd
Ouachita Christian at West Monroe
District 1-II
District Overall
Benton 6-0 14-7-2
Parkway 5-1 13-8-1
Caddo Magnet 4-2 16-8-1
Northwood 3-4 14-7-2
Haughton 2-4 7-13-2
Minden 1-5 7-14-2
Huntington 0-6 2-7-1
Monday’s scores
Benton 5, Haughton 1
Parkway 1, Caddo Magnet 0
Tuesday’s scores
Minden 2, Calvary Baptist 1
Northwood 7, Huntington 0
Thursday’s scores
Benton 3, Caddo Magnet 1
Haughton 7, Minden 1
Parkway 6, Northwood 0
Friday’s scores
Huntington 5, North Caddo 2
Airline 1, Northwood 0
District 1-III
District Overall
Bossier 5-0 17-2-3
Loyola 3-1 9-8-1
Sterlington 3-2 10-6-1
Union Parish 2-3 3-10-2
North DeSoto 1-4 5-19
Carroll 0-4 1-5
Tuesday’s score
Loyola 4, Sterlington 1
Thursday’s scores
Bossier 1, Loyola 0
Sterlington 5, Union Parish 1
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Byrd
GIRLS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 7-0-2 14-4-8
Captain Shreve 7-0-2 23-1-3
West Monroe 7-1-1 13-5-3
Alexandria 5-2-2 8-6-4
Airline 5-4 11-10-4
Parkway 4-5 15-10
Natchitoches Central 2-5 4-11-1
Pineville 2-5-1 9-9-2
Ruston 1-8 3-18
Southwood 0-9 1-12-1
Monday’s scores
Byrd 1, Airline 0
Captain Shreve 8, Southwood 0
West Monroe 3, Pineville 0
Alexandria 6, Ruston 2
Tuesday’s score
Parkway 8, North Caddo 0
Wednesday’s scores
Byrd 2, Lafayette 0
Captain Shreve 8, Natchitoches Central 0
Southwood at Evangel
Thursday’s scores
Airline 2, North DeSoto 1
West Monroe 2, Sterlington 0
Ouachita Parish 1, Ruston 0
Friday’s scores
Byrd 8, Natchitoches Central 0
Captain Shreve 5, Parkway 2
Pineville 8, Bolton 0
Saturday’s games
Loyola at Byrd
Lafayette at Pineville
Alexandria at Neville
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 5-0 13-5-3
Benton 4-1 14-10-4
Haughton 2-2-1 10-10-4
Minden 2-2-1 8-14-2
Northwood 1-4 8-13
Huntington 0-5 1-17
Tuesday’s scores
Benton 3, Haughton 0
Northwood 1, Huntington 0
Calvary Baptist 3, Minden 1
Thursday’s scores
Caddo Magnet 3, Benton 2
Haughton 0, Minden 0
Northwood 4, Wossman 0
District 1-III
District Overall
Loyola 2-0 10-5-4
North DeSoto 1-1 14-6-1
Bossier 0-2 5-10
Monday’s score
North DeSoto 5, Bossier 0
Tuesday’s score
Loyola 2, Sterlington 0
Wednesday’s score
North DeSoto 8, North Caddo 0
Thursday’s scores
Loyola 8, Bossier 0
Airline 2, North DeSoto 1
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Byrd
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website