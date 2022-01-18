High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings, Tuesday’s games

BOYS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 6-0 10-6-4
Alexandria 5-1 13-2-2
Captain Shreve 4-2 12-7-2
West Monroe 3-2-1 7-8-2
Pineville 3-3 10-7
Airline 2-5 10-10
Ruston 2-3 4-11-2
Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-7-3
Southwood 0-6 0-7
Tuesday’s games
Airline at Calvary Baptist
Captain Shreve at Caddo Magnet
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-5-1
Benton 3-0 11-7-2
Parkway 2-0 10-7-1
Haughton 1-1 6-10-2
Northwood 0-2 11-5-2
Minden 0-3 0-5
Huntington 0-4 0-4
Tuesday’s games
Parkway vs. Haughton at Freedom Fields
Captain at Caddo Magnet
Minden at Northwood
North Caddo at Huntington
District 1-III
District Overall
Bossier 3-0 13-2-3
Loyola 1-0 7-7-1
Sterlington 2-1 8-5-1
North DeSoto 1-1 5-16
Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2
Carroll 0-3 1-4
Tuesday’s games
Leesville at Bossier
Loyola at North DeSoto
Sterlington at Calvary Baptist
West Ouachita at Carroll
GIRLS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 4-0-2 10-3-7
Captain Shreve 3-0-2 18-1-3
Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4
Airline 5-3 10-8-4
Parkway 2-4 12-8
Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-8
Pineville 1-4-1 7-8-2
Ruston 0-5 2-14
Southwood 0-5 0-9-1
Tuesday’s games
Parkway vs. Haughton at Freedom Fields
Captain Shreve at Ruston
Ouachita Parish at Natchitoches Central
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 3-0 10-5-3
Benton 3-0 12-8-4
Haughton 1-1 9-9-3
Minden 1-2 7-13-1
Northwood 0-3 6-12
Huntington 0-2 1-14
Tuesday’s games
Huntington at Caddo Magnet
Parkway at Haughton
District 1-III
District Overall
North DeSoto 0-0 12-4-1
Loyola 0-0 6-5-4
Bossier 0-0 5-8
Tuesday’s game
Loyola at North DeSoto
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website