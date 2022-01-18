Home Sports-Free High school soccer: District 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings, Tuesday’s games

BOYS

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 6-0 10-6-4

Alexandria 5-1 13-2-2

Captain Shreve 4-2 12-7-2

West Monroe 3-2-1 7-8-2

Pineville 3-3 10-7

Airline 2-5 10-10

Ruston 2-3 4-11-2 

Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-7-3

Southwood 0-6 0-7

Tuesday’s games

Airline at Calvary Baptist 

Captain Shreve at Caddo Magnet

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-5-1

Benton 3-0 11-7-2

Parkway 2-0 10-7-1

Haughton 1-1 6-10-2

Northwood 0-2 11-5-2

Minden 0-3 0-5

Huntington 0-4 0-4

Tuesday’s games 

Parkway vs. Haughton at Freedom Fields

Captain at Caddo Magnet

Minden at Northwood 

North Caddo at Huntington 

District 1-III

District Overall 

Bossier 3-0 13-2-3

Loyola 1-0  7-7-1

Sterlington 2-1 8-5-1

North DeSoto 1-1 5-16

Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2 

Carroll 0-3 1-4

Tuesday’s games 

Leesville at Bossier

Loyola at North DeSoto 

Sterlington at Calvary Baptist 

West Ouachita at Carroll

GIRLS 

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 4-0-2 10-3-7 

Captain Shreve 3-0-2 18-1-3

Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4

Airline 5-3 10-8-4

Parkway 2-4 12-8

Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-8

Pineville 1-4-1 7-8-2

Ruston 0-5 2-14

Southwood 0-5 0-9-1

Tuesday’s games

Parkway vs. Haughton at Freedom Fields

Captain Shreve at Ruston 

Ouachita Parish at Natchitoches Central 

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 3-0 10-5-3

Benton 3-0 12-8-4

Haughton 1-1 9-9-3

Minden 1-2 7-13-1

Northwood 0-3 6-12

Huntington 0-2 1-14

Tuesday’s games 

Huntington at Caddo Magnet

Parkway at Haughton 

District 1-III

District Overall 

North DeSoto 0-0 12-4-1 

Loyola 0-0 6-5-4

Bossier 0-0 5-8

Tuesday’s game

Loyola at North DeSoto 

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website 

