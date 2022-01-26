High school soccer: District championships on the line Thursday night

District championships will be on the line Thursday at Freedom Fields and Messmer Stadium.

At Freedom Fields, Benton and Caddo Magnet face off in boys and girls games at 6 p.m.

The Tigers (13-7-2, 5-0) are assured of at least a share of the District 1-II boys championship regardless of the outcome of their game against the Mustangs (16-7-1, 4-1).

Benton won the title outright last season and reached the Division II title game. The Tigers and Mustangs shared the title in 2020.

If Magnet wins, Parkway (12-8-1, 4-1) can claim a share of the title with a victory over Northwood (13-5-2, 3-2) at 6 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Regardless of the outcomes, Benton and Parkway will be headed to the playoffs. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Tigers are No. 7 and the Panthers No. 9 in the Division II power ratings.

The top eight teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes and host second-round games. The next eight host first-round games.

The girls game will be for the outright title. Benton improved to 14-9-4 overall and 4-0 in district with a 3-0 victory over Haughton Tuesday. Defending champion Caddo Magnet is 12-5-3 and 4-0.

The Lady Mustangs are No. 2 in the Division II power ratings and the Lady Tigers are No. 5. Both teams will have first-round byes in the playoffs.

Bossier (16-2-3, 4-0) and Loyola (9-7-1, 3-0) will face off for the District I-III boys championship at 7:45 at Messmer.

The Bearkats are No. 4 in the Division III power ratings and will receive a first-round bye. Loyola is No. 9.

The Airline boys will make the Division I playoffs. The Vikings (11-11), No. 24 in the power ratings, are scheduled to close the regular season Friday against Northwood. They will be on the road in the first round.

The Haughton boys close the regular season Thursday with a District 1-II game at Minden. The Bucs (6-13-2) are No. 21 in the power ratings, three spots above the cutoff for the playoffs.

The Haughton girls also play Minden in their regular-season finale. The Lady Bucs (10-11-3) are No. 11 in the power ratings and should host a first-round playoff game.

The Airline girls face North DeSoto at home Thursday in their final regular-season game. At No. 28 in the Division I power ratings, the Lady Vikings (10-10-4) are likely bound for the playoffs with a first-round road game.

The Parkway girls defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Tuesday. The Lady Panthers (15-9) face Captain Shreve (21-1-3) at Lee Hedges Stadium in their regular-season finale.

Parkway is No. 32 in the Division I power ratings. Captain Shreve is No. 4. The top 32 teams in Division I in the final rankings generally make the playoffs.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas