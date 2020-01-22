High school soccer: District championships on the line Thursday

The District 1-II boys championship will be decided Thursday when Benton faces Caddo Magnet at Freedom Fields.

Benton and Caddo Magnet are both 5-0 in district play. The Tigers are 9-8-5 overall and the Mustangs are 9-6-1.

Benton is No. 10 in the Division II power rankings and Magnet is No. 11.

The top 24 teams in the power rankings in each division at the end of the regular season generally qualify for the playoffs. District champions automatically qualify regardless of where they are ranked.

The District 1-II girls championship could also be decided when Benton takes on Caddo Magnet Thursday.

Caddo Magnet is 5-0 in district and Benton is 3-0. The Lady Tigers had two district matches postponed last week.

The Lady Mustangs, who haven’t allowed a goal in district play, are 13-4-3 overall. Benton, which has allowed only one goal in district, is 11-10-3.

Magnet is No. 3 in the Division II power rankings and Benton is No. 8.

Both matches start at 6 p.m.

The District 1-III boys title could be up for grabs Thursday when Bossier faces Loyola College Prep at Messmer Stadium at 7:45.

It will be the final district match for the Flyers (17-4-5, 3-0). Bossier opened district play Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Sterlington.

Eduardo Texcucano, Rico St. Fleur and Victor Gomez scored goals. Gomez, St. Fleur and Nixon Garcia had one assist apiece.

Bossier (17-1-1), which extended its winning streak to nine, will be heavily favored to win their final two district matches after facing Loyola.

Bossier is No. 6 in the Division III power rankings and Loyola is No. 7.

In a District 1-I boys match Tuesday, Airline fell to Ruston 3-1. Tung Khai scored the Vikings’ goal on assist from Jordan Harvill.

Airline finished 2-4 in its half of the nine-team district. The Vikings (10-12-2) also defeated two teams from the other half.

In a District 1-II match, Parkway defeated Haughton 5-0. The Panthers improved to 12-6-4 overall and 2-2-1 in district. Haughton dropped to 3-9 and 1-3.

In a District 1-II girls match, Haughton defeated Woodlawn 12-0.

Madeline Milton and Madycen Johnson scored three goals each. Alysssa Taylor and Peyton Elwell scored two apiece. Amelia Hayden and Lowrey Lain had one each. Milton also had an assist.

Haughton, No. 15 in the Division II power rankings, improved to 9-8-2 overall and 3-2 in district.

In girls non-district matches, Parkway defeated North Caddo 8-0 and Airline dropped Natchitoches Central 2-0.

The Lady Panthers, No. 15 in the Division I power rankings, raised their record to 10-6-3. The Lady Vikings, No. 27 in Division I, improved to 8-12-4.

Bossier fell to Loyola 8-0 in a District 1-III match. The Lady Kats dropped to 4-9 overall.

NOTE: Game stats provided by coaches.