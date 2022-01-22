High school soccer: Districts 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings, scores through Jan. 22

BOYS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 6-0 10-6-4
Alexandria 6-1 14-2-2
Captain Shreve 4-2 13-8-2
Pineville 3-3-1 10-7-1
West Monroe 3-3-1 7-9-2
Airline 2-5 11-10
Ruston 2-3-1 4-11-2-1
Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-8-3
Southwood 0-6 0-7
Tuesday’s score
Captain Shreve 3, Caddo Magnet 1
Thursday’s scores
Alexandria 8, West Monroe 0
Bossier 6, Natchitoches Central 0
Friday’s scores
Airline 5, Evangel Christian 1
Ruston 2, Pineville 2
Saturday’s score
Southside 4, Captain Shreve 1
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-6-1
Benton 4-0 12-7-2
Parkway 3-1 11-8-1
Northwood 2-2 13-5-2
Haughton 1-3 6-12-2
Minden 1-4 6-12-2
Huntington 0-5 0-5-1
Tuesday’s scores
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Captain Shreve 2, Caddo Magnet 1
Northwood 3, Minden 0
North Caddo 1, Huntington 1
Thursday’s scores
Benton 4, Parkway 2
Northwood 4, Haughton 3
Friday’s score
Minden 3, Huntington 0
District 1-III
District Overall
Bossier 4-0 16-2-3
Loyola 2-0 8-7-1
Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1
North DeSoto 1-3 5-18
Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2
Carroll 0-3 1-5
Tuesday’s scores
Bossier 1, Leesville 0
Loyola 9, North DeSoto 1
Sterlington 2, Calvary Baptist 1
West Ouachita 9, Carroll 1
Thursday’s score
Bossier 6, Natchitoches Central 0
Friday’s score
Bossier 1, North DeSoto 0
Saturday’s game
Loyola at Carroll
GIRLS
District 1-I
District Overall
Byrd 5-0-2 11-4-8
Captain Shreve 4-0-2 20-1-3
West Monroe 6-1-1 11-5-3
Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4
Airline 5-3 10-9-4
Parkway 4-4 14-9
Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-9-1
Pineville 2-4-1 8-8-2
Ruston 0-7 2-16
Southwood 0-6 1-10-1
Tuesday’s scores
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Calvary Baptist 2, Airline 1
Captain Shreve 8, Ruston 0
Ouachita Parish 3, Natchitoches Central 3
Wednesday’s score
Byrd 8, Southwood 0
Thursday’s scores
West Monroe 2, Alexandria 1
Caddo Magnet 7, Parkway 3
Benton 6, Natchitoches Central 0
Friday’s scores
Captain Shreve 5, Holy Savior Menard 0
Mt. Carmel 0, Byrd 0
Pineville 7, Ruston 1
Southwood 4, Wossman 0
Saturday’s scores
Parkway 8, Natchitoches Central 0
Dominican 7, Byrd 0
District 1-II
District Overall
Caddo Magnet 4-0 11-5-3
Benton 3-0 13-8-4
Haughton 2-1 10-10-3
Minden 2-2 8-13-1
Northwood 0-4 6-14
Huntington 0-4 1-16
Tuesday’s scores
Caddo Magnet 8, Huntington 0
Parkway 7, Haughton 0
Thursday’s scores
Benton 6, Natchitoches Central 0
Minden 7, Huntington 0
Friday’s score
Haughton 3, Northwood 1
District 1-III
District Overall
Loyola 1-0 8-5-4
Bossier 0-0 5-8
North DeSoto 0-1 12-5-1
Tuesday’s score
Loyola 6, North DeSoto 0
Saturday’s game
Loyola 4, Teurlings Catholic 0
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website