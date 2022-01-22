Home Sports-Free High school soccer: Districts 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings, scores through Jan. 22

High school soccer: Districts 1-I, 1-II, 1-III standings, scores through Jan. 22

By
Russell Hedges
-
1
0

BOYS

District 1-I 

District Overall 

Byrd 6-0 10-6-4

Alexandria 6-1 14-2-2

Captain Shreve 4-2 13-8-2

Pineville 3-3-1 10-7-1

West Monroe 3-3-1 7-9-2

Airline 2-5 11-10

Ruston 2-3-1 4-11-2-1

Natchitoches Central 1-2-1 2-8-3

Southwood 0-6 0-7

Tuesday’s score

Captain Shreve 3, Caddo Magnet 1

Thursday’s scores

Alexandria 8, West Monroe 0

Bossier 6, Natchitoches Central 0

Friday’s scores 

Airline 5, Evangel Christian 1

Ruston 2, Pineville 2

Saturday’s score

Southside 4, Captain Shreve 1

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 16-6-1

Benton 4-0 12-7-2

Parkway 3-1 11-8-1

Northwood 2-2 13-5-2

Haughton 1-3 6-12-2

Minden 1-4 6-12-2

Huntington 0-5 0-5-1

Tuesday’s scores

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Captain Shreve 2, Caddo Magnet 1

Northwood 3, Minden 0

North Caddo 1, Huntington 1

Thursday’s scores

Benton 4, Parkway 2

Northwood 4, Haughton 3

Friday’s score

Minden 3, Huntington 0

District 1-III

District Overall 

Bossier 4-0 16-2-3

Loyola 2-0  8-7-1

Sterlington 2-1 9-5-1

North DeSoto 1-3 5-18

Union Parish 1-2 2-9-2 

Carroll 0-3 1-5

Tuesday’s scores

Bossier 1, Leesville 0

Loyola 9, North DeSoto 1

Sterlington 2, Calvary Baptist 1

West Ouachita 9, Carroll 1

Thursday’s score

Bossier 6, Natchitoches Central 0

Friday’s score

Bossier 1, North DeSoto 0

Saturday’s game

Loyola at Carroll

GIRLS 

District 1-I

District Overall 

Byrd 5-0-2 11-4-8 

Captain Shreve 4-0-2 20-1-3

West Monroe 6-1-1 11-5-3

Alexandria 4-1-1 7-5-4

Airline 5-3 10-9-4

Parkway 4-4 14-9

Natchitoches Central 2-4 4-9-1

Pineville 2-4-1 8-8-2

Ruston 0-7 2-16

Southwood 0-6 1-10-1

Tuesday’s scores

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Calvary Baptist 2, Airline 1

Captain Shreve 8, Ruston 0

Ouachita Parish 3, Natchitoches Central 3

Wednesday’s score

Byrd 8, Southwood 0

Thursday’s scores

West Monroe 2, Alexandria 1

Caddo Magnet 7, Parkway 3

Benton 6, Natchitoches Central 0

Friday’s scores 

Captain Shreve 5, Holy Savior Menard 0

Mt. Carmel 0, Byrd 0

Pineville 7, Ruston 1

Southwood 4, Wossman 0

Saturday’s scores

Parkway 8, Natchitoches Central 0

Dominican 7, Byrd 0

District 1-II

District Overall 

Caddo Magnet 4-0 11-5-3

Benton 3-0 13-8-4

Haughton 2-1 10-10-3

Minden 2-2 8-13-1

Northwood 0-4 6-14

Huntington 0-4 1-16

Tuesday’s scores 

Caddo Magnet 8, Huntington 0

Parkway 7, Haughton 0

Thursday’s scores

Benton 6, Natchitoches Central 0

Minden 7, Huntington 0

Friday’s score

Haughton 3, Northwood 1

District 1-III

District Overall 

Loyola 1-0 8-5-4

Bossier 0-0 5-8

North DeSoto 0-1 12-5-1 

Tuesday’s score

Loyola 6, North DeSoto 0

Saturday’s game

Loyola 4, Teurlings Catholic 0

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website 

