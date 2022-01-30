High school soccer: Eight Bossier Parish teams headed to playoffs

Eight Bossier Parish teams are headed to the playoffs, and four are already in the second round.

Benton and Parkway received first-round byes in the Division II boys playoffs. Bossier received a bye in the Division III boys bracket. Benton earned one in the Division II girls bracket.

The Haughton boys and girls, and the Airline boys and girls also qualified.

Benton (14-7-2), last season’s state runner-up, is the No. 6 seed in Division II boys. The District 1 champion Tigers will host the winner between No. 11 Archbishop Shaw (11-8-3) and No. 22 Lakeshore (6-12-2).

Parkway (13-8), the District 1-runner-up, is No. 8. The Panthers will host the winner between No. 9 Ouachita Parish (15-5-3) and No. 24 McKinley (2-6-4).

District 1 champion Bossier (17-2-3) is No. 4 in Division III. The Bearkats will host the winner between No. 13 Haynes Academy (12-8-1) and No. 20 E.D. White (5-12-3),

District 1 runner-up Benton (14-9-4) is the No. 5 seed in Division II girls. The Lady Tigers will host the winner between No. 12 Franklin Parish (6-6-4) and No. 21 South Terrebonne (6-17-0).

First-round games must be played by Wednesday. The deadline for second-round games is Sunday.

In Division II girls, No. 11 Haughton (10-11-4) hosts No. 22 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (7-9) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In Division II boys, No. 21 Haughton (7-13-1) plays No. 12 Northwood (14-7-2), a fellow member of District 1, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jerry Burton Memorial Field.

The Bucs and Falcons played twice in the regular season. They tied 3-3 in Haughton’s second game Nov. 16. Northwood won the district matchup 4-3 on Jan. 20.

In Division I girls, No. 26 Airline (11-10-4) travels to Lake Charles to face No. 7 Barbe (18-4-3) in a first-round game.

In Division I boys, No. 23 Airline (12-11) travels to Lafayette for a first-round game against No. 10 Southside (15-10-1) at 5:30 Monday.

The Parkway girls narrowly missed qualifying for the Division I playoffs. The top 32 teams in the final power ratings made it.

The Lady Panthers (15-10) were No. 33, just .06 of a ratings point behind No. 32 H.L. Bourgeois (16-10).