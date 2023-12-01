High school soccer: Five parish teams get wins on first day of Bossier tournament

High school soccer: Five parish teams get wins on first day of...

A little rain didn’t prevent teams from playing the full schedule on the first day of the 33rd annual Bossier Soccer Tournament Thursday.

The Bossier and Haughton boys and the Parkway, Airline and Bossier girls won matches at Tinsley Park.

In the boys division, Bossier defeated Caddo Magnet 2-0 and Haughton defeated Parkway 5-2. Parkway also played Sterlington to a scoreless tie.

In the girls division, Parkway downed Airline 3-1, Airline defeated Minden 2-0 and Bossier dropped North Caddo 4-0.

Also, Haughton fell to North DeSoto 5-0.

Alex Serrano and JeanCarlos Contreras scored goals for the Bossier boys (3-1).

Manuel Duarte had an assist.

Carter Ebarb and Abdal Zidan scored two goals each for the Haughton boys (3-1-1). Eliazar Jimenez scored one.

Josthin Ovando had an assist on Ebarb’s first goal, snd Chris Ontiveros had one on the second.

Emma Albarado scored two goals for the Parkway girls. Emilie Morton scored one.

Isabel Bright and Aubrey Wallace had one assist each.

In other boys matches, Northwood defeated North Caddo 8-0, Calvary Baptist defeated Minden 1-0 and Minden defeated Union Parish 6-1,

In other girls matches, Caddo Magnet defeated Minden 8-0 and North DeSoto defeated Huntington 9-0.

The tournament continues through Saturday. The first matches Friday start at 4 p.m.

The first matches Saturday start at 8:30 a.m. with championship matches set for 7 p.m.

Fourteen boys and 13 girls varsity teams are competing. There is also a 12-team junior varsity boys division.

In a boys non-tournament match Wednesday, Benton defeated Haughton 4-2.

Ebarb scored Haughton’s goals. Jacob Wood had an assist on the first one and Abdal Zidan had one on the second one.

Benton scored three goals in the first 30 minutes.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.