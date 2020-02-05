High school soccer: Four parish teams make boys playoffs

Four parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA boys soccer playoffs.

In Division II first-round matches, No. 10 seed Benton hosts (10-8-6) hosts No. 23 L.W. Higgins (8-7), No. 15 Parkway (14-7-5) faces No. 18 Tara at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium and No. 22 Haughton (5-11) is at No. 11 Caddo Magnet (9-7-3).

Magnet, which shared the District 1 championship with Benton, defeated Haughton 1-0 in their district match Dec. 10.

Bossier, the No. 8 seed in Division III, received a first-round bye. The Bearkats (20-2-1) will host the winner of a match between No. 9 New Orleans Military & Maritime (15-5-2) and No. 24 Morgan City (8-11-2) in the second round.

All first-round matches must be played by Saturday.

